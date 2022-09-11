The ongoing floods in Pakistan have left millions stranded or displaced, and over 1300 dead in its wake. While these floods have exposed the worst of humanity in some cases, it has also brought out the good and positive side of humanity in some other cases. In one such case, a Hindu temple in a little village in Balochistan has shown a ray of light in the darkness by offering food and shelter to roughly 200 to 300 flood-hit individuals, predominantly Muslims.

The Baba Madhodas Mandir in Jalal Khan hamlet in the Kachhi district, perched on high ground, has stayed relatively safe from the floodwaters and now serves as a refuge for flood-affected people during their darkest hours.

Due to inundation in the Nari, Bolan, and Lehri rivers, the settlement was cut off from the rest of the province, leaving the population to fend for themselves.

The local Hindu community welcomed flood victims and their livestock into the Baba Madhodas Mandir, as per a report by the Dawn newspaper.

According to locals, Baba Madhodas was a pre-partition Hindu saint who was revered by both Muslims and Hindus in the region.

The temple, which is frequented by Hindu devotees from all across Balochistan, is made of concrete and extends over a wide region. Since it is located on higher terrain, it was fairly secure from flooding.

At least 200-300 people, predominantly Muslims, and their cattle were provided refuge on the premises and cared for by Hindu families.

The area was first cut off from the rest of the district. The displaced claimed initially they were supplied relief material via helicopter sorties, but once inside the temple, they were fed by the Hindu population.

“In addition to residents, Hindus have sheltered goats and sheep, as well as the other animals,” said Israr Mugheri, a Jalal Khan doctor who has set up a medical camp inside the temple. “Local Hindus made announcements over the loudspeaker, urging Muslims to run to the temple for refuge,” he added.

All who sought refuge there expressed gratitude to the local Hindu community for coming to their rescue and offering food and shelter during this trying time.

UNFPA raises concerns over healthcare facilities in flood-affected Pakistan

The United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) expressed concern about providing healthcare to almost 6,50,000 pregnant women in flood-ravaged Pakistan.

On Friday, the UN Secretary-General landed in Pakistan on a two-day visit to express solidarity with the Pakistani people.

Hunger and illness are on the rise following record floods and heavy monsoons which have directly affected 33 million people.

The United Nations made an appeal for USD 160 million in aid for Pakistan last week. Separately, the United States has announced an extra USD 20 million in flood relief financial assistance.