Rahul Gandhi’s ‘aata Rs 22 per litre’ gaffe at ‘Halla Bol’ rally triggers memefest on Twitter

In the ‘Halla Bol’ rally against price rise, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ended up making yet another gaffe on price of flour.

Gandhi, who has probably never really gone grocery shopping himself in his entire life of over 50 years, said that flour, which was earlier ‘Rs 22 per litre, is now for Rs 40 per litre’. Flour, being a solid substance, is measured in grams and kilograms and not in litres, which is usually a unit for measurement for liquids. Rahul Gandhi, who was reading from a script likely said it as written in the script, which could mean that the person who wrote the script also wrote it as ‘litre’ instead of ‘kilo’.

This, obviously, triggered a war of memes and jokes on Twitter.

When Rahul Gandhi went to buy Aata 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QfFVfUuXYn — Dipanshu….. (@dipanshu07_) September 4, 2022

Netizens poked fun at how the Congress workers and leaders would be lining up with bottles to get flour now that it is available in litres as per Rahul Gandhi.

When you go to a shop and ask the shopkeeper to give 2 litres of Aashirwad Aata. pic.twitter.com/9vh4z5fke1 — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) September 4, 2022

Clearly, Rahul Gandhi brought some laughs to everyone on this otherwise mundane Sunday.

Pappu visits a grocery story.



Pappu: "Bhaiya, 2 litre aata dena aur 20 kg paani ki can"…



Bhaiya: … 😵‍💫😑😶#TalkLikePappu pic.twitter.com/E9rHefwl68 — Kamal Vedā / कमल वेदा (@iKamalVeda) September 4, 2022

Netizens also pointed out how along with other Gems of Rahul Gandhi, the ‘Rs 22/litre aata’ will be one of the most legendary quotes by him that will go down the history.

'Aaloo se sona' और 'पिछत्तीस' की आपार सफलता के बाद "Aata 22 रुपए लीटर" will go down in the history as the most influential quotes by Mahatma Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/O3nqlCvlcq — Aakash (@iAakkash) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, even Congress workers and supporters seem upset that this new gaffe will give the BJP supporters a chance to mock Rahul Gandhi.

Abee yaaaar aata wala bjp fir mazaak udayegi😭😭😭😭😭 — RG for India (@incian123) September 4, 2022

As if one really needs a reason.