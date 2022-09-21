Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi welcomes Ratan Tata, Sudha Murthy, 4 others as new trustees, advisors of...
News Reports
Updated:

PM Modi welcomes Ratan Tata, Sudha Murthy, 4 others as new trustees, advisors of PM CARES fund, appreciates people’s contribution towards the fund

Ratan Tata, Kariya Munda and Justice K.T. Thomas have been nominated to Board of Trustees of the PM CARES fund, while Rajiv Mehrishi, Sudha Murthy and Anand Shah have made members of the newly formed Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund

OpIndia Staff
6

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund and lauded the people of India for contributing wholeheartedly to the fund. During the meeting, PM Modi also revealed that the PM CARES for Children scheme which was launched in May this year was supporting 4345 children. During the meeting, it was announced that three eminent personalities have been nominated as new members of the Board of Trustees, while an Advisory Board to the Fund also has been formed with three members.

PM Modi welcomed Former Supreme Court Judge KT Thomas, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Karia Munda and industrialist Ratan Tata who joined in as new Trustees of the PM CARES Fund. Along with these three, Rajiv Mehrishi, Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Sudha Murthy, Former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, and Anand Shah, Co-founder of Teach for India were also nominated for the constitution of the Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund.

According to the reports, PM Modi welcomed the new members for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund and said that the participation of new Trustees would provide wider perspectives on the functioning of the fund. “Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigor in making the fund more responsive to various public needs”, PM Modi was quoted.

During the meeting, various initiatives undertaken with the aid of the fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4345 children were also discussed. PM Modi appreciated people’s support towards the fund and lauded them for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund. It was noted that PM CARES has a broader vision for successfully responding to disaster and distress situations, not just via relief aid, but also through mitigation and capacity building.

PM-CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund was first launched by Prime Minister Modi on March 28, 2020, in wake of the spread of the Chinese coronavirus. The public charitable trust famously known as PM CARES Fund is a dedicated national fund with the objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister who is the Chairman of this trust on September 13, 2020, donated Rs 2.25 lakh from his savings as an initial corpus to the PM-CARES fund.

However, PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by PM Modi on May 29, 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents, or surviving parents to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022. According to a communique from the Prime Minister’s Office, the scheme’s primary objective is to provide children with long-term care and protection by providing them with boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, and equipping them for self-sufficiency with financial support of Rs 10 lakh when they reach the age of 23, as well as ensuring their well being through health insurance.

On May 30 this year, PM Modi released the benefits under the PM CARES for children who lost their parents to COVID-19. During the program, the Prime Minister had headed over scholarships to school-going children and had also issued a PM CARES for Children passbook to them. Further, the eligible children were provided with a health card under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. PM Modi had also announced to provide of education loans for professional courses or higher education under the fund.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Jamia Masjid is open’: Srinagar Police ‘fact-checks’ AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after he makes false claims trying to sly on cinema halls

OpIndia Staff -
Owaisi had earlier urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to not shut Srinagar's Jama masjid on Fridays. He had poked Governor Manoj Sinha for recently inaugurating the first multiplex in Srinagar on Tuesday.
News Reports

Punjab: Lovely Professional University student dies by suicide, students protest

OpIndia Staff -
First year student identified as Agni S Dilip died by suicide on Lovely Professional University campus. A suicide note is found from him where he said he took this step for personal reasons.

Comedian Raju Srivastav passes away at 58

Birmingham: Masked Islamist sends a chilling message to BJP, RSS supporters, watch

Around 200 masked Islamists circle a Hindu Temple in Birmingham amid chants of ‘Allah-Hu-Akbar’, terrifying visuals emerge

‘Sacrificing women’s rights to appease Islamists is in the DNA of Congress’: Shehzad Poonawalla pulls up Rahul Gandhi for promoting Hijab politics

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,110FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]om

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com