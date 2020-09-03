Thursday, September 3, 2020
Updated:

PM Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh as initial corpus for PM-CARES Fund

PM-CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund was launched by Prime Minister Modi on 28th March 2020 in wake of the Chinese coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Modi had donated Rs 2.25 lakh from his personal saving as initial corpus for PM-CARES fund (image courtesy: asianetnews.com)
Prime Minister Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh from his personal savings as initial corpus to the PM-CARES fund.

Receipts and Payment account of PM-CARES Fund

As per the receipts and payment account of the fund as of March 31, 2020, the initial corpus was Rs 2,25,000. The fund received Rs 30,75,85,32,035 as voluntary contribution. Foreign contribution amounted to Rs 39,67,748. Interest income on regular account as well as foreign contribution amounted to Rs 35,32,728 and Rs 575 respectively. Rs 2,049 was paid as service tax on foreign conversion from the total fund.

The closing balance of the fund as of March 31, 2020 was Rs 30,76,62,56,047.

PM-CARES Fund

PM-CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund was launched by Prime Minister Modi on 28th March 2020 in wake of the Chinese coronavirus.

The public charitable trust with the name ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ will be a dedicated national fund with the objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the current Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust, and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister. 

Citizens who want to make donations can go to the pmindia.gov.in and donate to the PM CARES fund. The details for making the donation are:

Name of the Account ——— PM CARES
Account Number ————– 2121PM20202
IFSC Code ———————— SBIN0000691
SWIFT Code ——————— SBININBB104
Name of Bank & Branch —– State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

