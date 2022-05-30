Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme via video conferencing on Monday, May 30.

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022. The benefits under the scheme have been released today (May 30, 2022).

Addressing the event virtually, PM Modi said, “I am talking to the children not as the PM, but as a member of your family. I am very relieved to be among children today. PM Cares for Children is a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with the utmost sensitivity.”

During the program, the Prime Minister headed over scholarships to school-going children who have lost both their parents or guardians to the coronavirus pandemic. Modi also gave a PM CARES for Children passbook as well as a health card under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to the children.

“I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic. This program is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic. PM CARES for Children Scheme is an attempt to such children,” said the Prime Minister during the event.

“No effort/support can replace the affection of your parents. In their absence, ‘Maa Bharti’ is with you. India is fulfiling this through PM Cares. This isn’t just a mere effort of one individual, institution or govt. In PM Cares, people have added their hard-earned money,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister announced that under the scheme if someone needs an education loan for professional courses or higher education, PM-CARES will be able to assist them. He stated that these children would receive Rs 4000 per month to enable them to meet their daily needs.

He added that when such children complete schooling they would require more money for future needs. Keeping this in mind, the scheme would offer youths from 18-23 years of age a stipend every month and when they are 23 years old, they will get Rs 10 lakhs, announced Modi.

PM Modi further said, “Children are also being given Ayushman Health Card through ‘PM Cares for Children’, from this free facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs will also be available.”

“PM Cares fund helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the pandemic. Because of this many lives could be saved. Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children, for the future of all of you,” Modi added.

According to a communique from the Prime Minister’s Office, the scheme’s primary objective is to provide children with long-term care and protection by providing them with boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, and equipping them for self-sufficiency with the financial support of Rs 10 lakh when they reach the age of 23, as well as ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.

Notably, the central government has also developed an online registration gateway for children. The portal is a single-window system that facilitates the approval procedure and all other assistance for children.

