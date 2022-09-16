On Sunday, September 11, Sarfaraz Mohammad Wazir Khan, a restaurant owner in Gujarat’s Surat was arrested for serving beef to customers in his hotel. When Hindu organizations learned of the restaurant owner’s activities, they immediately notified the authorities, as per a report in India Today.

The police raided the restaurant based on the information and discovered 60 kg of beef stored in the refrigerator. A case was filed against the restaurant owner at Surat’s Lalgate police station, and he was arrested. Meanwhile, Ansar, the butcher who delivered him with beef, has been declared absconding.

Three people from Hindu organizations in Surat received information that beef was being served in a non-vegetarian restaurant in the Hodibangla region. They investigated the matter and, after establishing the accuracy of the information, they reported it to the Lalgate police station.

On September 11, police raided the restaurant and found 60 kg of meat stashed in six bags in the refrigerator. Following that, the police summoned a veterinarian to the scene and sent the sample to the Forensic Scientific Laboratory for analysis. In the FSL report it was found that out of 60 kg of meat, 20 kg was cow meat and 40 kg of buffalo meat, as reported by OneIndia.