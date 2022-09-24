On Saturday, a petrol bomb was thrown at the house of an RSS leader near Tambaram, Chennai in the early hours of Saturday. No casualties were reported in the incident. This is the third time in 24 hours that petrol bombs have been hurled at RSS workers.

“A petrol bomb was thrown at RSS leader Seetharaman’s residence in Chitlapakkam, Tambaram, near Chennai. Efforts are underway to apprehend two unidentified persons who hurled a petrol bomb,” Tambaram police said.

“At 4 a.m., we heard a loud sound and realised that there was a fire outside,” Sitaraman explained. “We suspected a short circuit, but it was not the case. We extinguished the fire and called the police. The CCTV footage of the accused has been handed over to the police,” Seetharaman told ANI.

Ever since the NIA and ED have conducted nationwide raids and arrested several Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, there has been no end to violence across the country.

The PFI called for a ‘Kerala Bandh’ on Friday to protest the NIA’s statewide raids and arrests in the terror funding case.

On Friday, several cases of stone pelting were reported in Kerala. Two lorries, as well as the windshields of two Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) vehicles, were destroyed.

PFI workers also hurled stones at vehicles in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

A vandalism incident occurred on Friday at the BJP office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Some people hurled petrol bombs into the office. Apart from that, two persons hurled petrol bombs at the RSS office in Mattanur, Kannur.

The Kerala High Court filed a suo moto charge on Friday against members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for illegally calling a one-day statewide bandh in the state and inciting violence. Hartal had previously been forbidden, and the court stated that harm to public property could not be condoned.