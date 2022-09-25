Tamil Nadu: Petrol bomb hurled at RSS leader’s house in Madurai, 4th such incident in 48 hours, probe ordered

On Saturday, three petrol bombs were hurled at the house of an RSS member MS Krishnan in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The action, which was captured on CCTV, captures a person holding three bottles of petrol bombs sprinting towards the house’s main gate and tossing three petrol bombs one after the other in sequence.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24. Police officers hurried to the scene. Police are reviewing CCTV footage in order to identify the unnamed miscreants engaged in the attack.

“Three petrol bombs were thrown and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident,” Assistant Commissioner Shanmugam told ANI.

“I have been with RSS for the past 45 years. Around 7 pm I heard a noise outside. Petrol bombs thrown had put my car to fire. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We’ve lodged a complaint regarding it,” RSS member Krishnan told ANI.

Madurai, TN | I have been with RSS for past 45 years. Around 7 pm I heard noise outside. Petrol bombs thrown had put my car to fire. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We’ve lodged a complaint regarding it: RSS member Krishnan https://t.co/f0wn0E9ElK pic.twitter.com/ctZGUFKwNr — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

RSS member MS Krishnan was provided police protection in 2014 in view of the threat to his life. However, the protection was withdrawn in 2021. “In 2014, police gave me protection to me due to danger to my life but the protection was withdrawn in 2021. We have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the petrol bomb hurled at my house. They assured to arrest accused by tonight,” he said.

BJP state president, K Annamalai wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah informing him about the targeted petrol bomb attacks on RSS leaders. “Have written to our Hon HM Shri @amitshah avl on the deteriorating law & order situation in our state, Tamil Nadu. Petrol Bomb, Damaging private property has become the norm for anti-national forces which DMK govt is finding it hard to reign them in,” K Annamalai tweeted.

Petrol Bomb, Damaging private property have become the norm for anti- national forces which DMK govt is finding it hard to reign them in. pic.twitter.com/N7kVO01jrH — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 24, 2022

Earlier, on Saturday, a petrol bomb was thrown at the house of an RSS leader near Tambaram, Chennai in the early hours of Saturday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

On Friday, petrol bombs were hurled at the BJP office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and a similar incident were reported in Mattanur, Kerala where two people hurled petrol bombs at the RSS office.