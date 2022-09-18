Sunday, September 18, 2022
HomeVarietyWTF NewsVadodara: Wife files complaint as she discovers her husband was a woman, used male...
News ReportsVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Vadodara: Wife files complaint as she discovers her husband was a woman, used male organ made of silicon to deceive her

When she pushed him, he said that a previous accident he experienced while in Russia had made him incapable of engaging in sexual activity.

OpIndia Staff
Vadodra: Wife discovers husband was earlier a woman, used male organ made of silicon to dodge her
The woman accused her husband of cheating and having inappropriate sex using a male organ made of silicon.
30

In a stunning incident, a 40-year-old woman from Vadodara, Gujarat, learned that the person she married in 2014 had concealed the fact that he had a sex change surgery to become a male and was previously a woman. The woman accused her husband Viraj Vardhan (earlier Vijaita) of cheating and having unnatural sex using a male organ made of silicon in a complaint that she submitted at the Gotri Police Station in Vadodara on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the woman met her husband through a matrimonial website about nine years ago. This happened after her first husband passed away in a car accident in 2011, leaving her with a daughter who was then 14 years old. The police confirmed that they married in front of family members in February 2014 and then went on a honeymoon to Kashmir.

The man did not, however, consummate the marriage and continued to make excuses for several days. When she pushed him, he said that a previous accident he experienced while in Russia had made him incapable of engaging in sexual activity. The accused assured the victim that everything would be fine after minor surgery.

In 2020, the accused travelled to Kolkata for treatment under the guise of minor surgery. He allegedly informed his wife that he wanted bariatric surgery to help him lose weight but did not go into greater detail. The lady stated that he had surgery to put masculine organs in his body.  The woman said that her husband started making an inappropriate and unnatural sexual relationship with her.

According to authorities, the man tricked the woman by using a silicon male organ and making her feel it whenever she expressed reservations. When she discovered his identity, he warned her of grave repercussions if she did not keep silent about the matter. 

He also allegedly purchased a home for another woman after obtaining a loan in her name. M K Gurjar, the Station House Officer of Gotri police station, confirmed that the accused had been apprehended and transported to Vadodara from Delhi. Police are now investigating the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,143FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com