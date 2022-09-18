In a stunning incident, a 40-year-old woman from Vadodara, Gujarat, learned that the person she married in 2014 had concealed the fact that he had a sex change surgery to become a male and was previously a woman. The woman accused her husband Viraj Vardhan (earlier Vijaita) of cheating and having unnatural sex using a male organ made of silicon in a complaint that she submitted at the Gotri Police Station in Vadodara on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the woman met her husband through a matrimonial website about nine years ago. This happened after her first husband passed away in a car accident in 2011, leaving her with a daughter who was then 14 years old. The police confirmed that they married in front of family members in February 2014 and then went on a honeymoon to Kashmir.

The man did not, however, consummate the marriage and continued to make excuses for several days. When she pushed him, he said that a previous accident he experienced while in Russia had made him incapable of engaging in sexual activity. The accused assured the victim that everything would be fine after minor surgery.

In 2020, the accused travelled to Kolkata for treatment under the guise of minor surgery. He allegedly informed his wife that he wanted bariatric surgery to help him lose weight but did not go into greater detail. The lady stated that he had surgery to put masculine organs in his body. The woman said that her husband started making an inappropriate and unnatural sexual relationship with her.

According to authorities, the man tricked the woman by using a silicon male organ and making her feel it whenever she expressed reservations. When she discovered his identity, he warned her of grave repercussions if she did not keep silent about the matter.

He also allegedly purchased a home for another woman after obtaining a loan in her name. M K Gurjar, the Station House Officer of Gotri police station, confirmed that the accused had been apprehended and transported to Vadodara from Delhi. Police are now investigating the case.