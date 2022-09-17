Sunday, September 18, 2022
West Bengal: Crude bomb rocks an Urdu medium school in Titagarh, probe ordered

The bomb exploded on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at about 11 a.m. at Free India High School, an Urdu medium school in Titagarh, West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The crude bomb exploded on the terrace of the school when the classes were going on.

OpIndia Staff
Titagarh School bomb explosion
Image: News Nation
On Saturday, a bomb exploded during a session at an Urdu medium school in Titagarh, West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at about 11 a.m. at Free India High School. The crude bomb exploded on the terrace of the school when the classes were going on. The explosion triggered panic among students and teachers.

According to reports, The explosion blew a section of the school’s roof off. The police were promptly informed. Titagarh police arrived on the scene and retrieved dispersed debris from the blast.

Aashish Mourya, DC, Central Zone Barrackpore, stated that no one is injured in the incident and an investigation has been initiated.

“There was a bomb blast. Nobody was hurt. The probe is underway. CCTV footage will be examined, and residents will be questioned. If necessary, forensic teams would be called,” Aashish Mourya added.

“When I walked to the school, I noticed a bomb exploded on the stairs,” claimed Zaleel Akhtar, vice-president of Titagarh Municipality. The bomb appears to have been thrown from an adjacent structure,” he added.

School teacher Khalid Tayyab said, “The blast was very loud. We were in the staff room at the time. We initially assumed that a bomb had exploded outside, and we noticed smoke coming out of the school. Then we got to the terrace and saw that the debris was all over the place. A serious accident may have occurred if the explosion occurred during the lunch break.

Such instances have occurred in Titagarh before, but this is the first instance of a bomb explosion in a school.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

