On Sunday (May 22), the bomb disposal squad detonated 800 active crude bombs in Bakcha village in Moyna Block in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

As per reports, the police acted on specific inputs and conducted a search operation in the Hogla forest area on Saturday (May 21) evening. The explosives were found stored in 12 plastic drums. The visuals of the detonation were shared by news agency ANI.

As per news agency ANI, the Bomb Disposal Squad neutralized bombs which were found yesterday in Hogla forest area of Bakcha in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal.

“A huge quantity of bombs has been recovered. Combing operation is still underway. Bomb Disposal Squad has started the process to neutralize the bombs found in the Hogla forest area,” informed West Bengal police.

"A huge quantity of bombs has been recovered. Combing operation is still underway. Bomb Disposal Squad has started the process to neutralize the bombs found in the Hogla forest area," said West Bengal Police.

Crude bombs recovered from Margram, Malda

Crude bombs are time and again found in various parts of West Bengal. On March 25 this year, the police recovered 200 crude bombs from Margram village in Rampurhat II CD Block in Birbhum district of West Bengal. The area falls under the administration of the Hansan Vidhan Sabha constituency.

As per reports, about 6 barrels of crude bombs were seized by the police. The bomb squad was also summoned to detonate the live bombs. It must be mentioned that Margram is located only a few kilometres away from Bogtui village, where 8 people were charred to death following the alleged murder of a TMC leader named Bhadu Sheikh.

Last month, four kids were injured in a crude bomb explosion while playing football in West Bengal’s Malda district. The explosives, according to officials, were concealed in a trench nearby a mosque where the children were playing.

The incident occurred in Gopalganj’s Kaliachak police station area. Two of the four children were discharged from the hospital after getting preliminary medication, while the other two underwent treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital.