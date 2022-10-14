A 28-year-old Indian-origin student was brutally attacked with a knife in Australia’s Sydney on October 6. Shubham Garg, who is pursuing PhD in Mechanical Engineering at the University of NSW in Sydney, was reportedly stabbed 11 times.

As per reports, Shubham is in critical condition in the hospital and his family in Agra is unable to visit him due to visa issues. He has suffered multiple wounds on his chest, face and abdomen.

Indian student stabbed 11 times in Sydney on October 6.



The victim has been identified as Shubham Garg and the family has termed the incident as a 'racial attack'.@RishabhMPratap shares details.#Crime #Sydney pic.twitter.com/oh2mhTzfuf — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 14, 2022

As per a report in Times of India, Shubham’s family have informed that they have been waiting for a visa for a week. Shubham’s friends have informed that the assailant was not known to Shubham and they suspect it was a racial attack. DM of Agra has informed TOI that he is in contact with Shubham’s family and their visa application is under process. He added that they have spoken to the Indian MEA and the Australian embassy too.

Shubham was attacked at the corner of Pacific Highway and Gatacre Avenue Lane Cove in Sydney’s Artamon on October 6. He was assisted by locals and was taken to the Royal North Shore Hospital where he had to undergo surgeries. His condition remains critical.

A 27-year-old person named Daniel Norwood was arrested near the crime scene and has been charged with attempted murder. A search warrant was issued for a local residence and multiple items have been seized by the police.

The Hornsby Local Court has denied bail to Norwood. He will be produced again on December 14.

Local Australian media has reported that Norwood had approached Shubham Garg when the latter was walking near Gatacre Avenue. Norwood had allegedly threatened Garg and had demanded cash and his cell phone. When Shubham tried to resist, Norwood stabbed him multiple times and fled the scene.

Shubham, a BTech and Masters’ degree holder from IIT Chennai, arrived in Australia to pursue his PhD in September this year.