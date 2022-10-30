Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 94th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat‘ on Sunday, October 30, 2022. During this, he said that ‘Chhath’, the festival of sun worship, is being celebrated in many parts of the country today. The Prime Minister said that lakhs of devotees have reached their villages, their homes, and their families to be a part of the Chhath festival. He prayed that Chhathi Maiya blesses everyone’s prosperity and welfare. It is notable that Sunday is the day of Sandhya Arghya of Chhath.

PM Modi said that the tradition of Sun Worship is proof of how deeply our culture and our faith are connected to nature. He said that through this puja, the importance of sunlight in our lives has been explained, and at the same time the message has also been given that ups and downs are an integral part of life. He also said that the festival of Chhath is also an example of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’. PM Modi pointed out how Chhath is being organized with pomp in whichever corner of the country the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in today.

The Prime Minister said that Chhath has started being organized on a large scale in different districts of Maharashtra including Delhi, Mumbai, and many parts of Gujarat. PM Modi said, earlier the Chhath puja was not done in Gujarat, but with time, the Chhath Puja is being seen in almost the whole of Gujarat today. He said that he is also very happy to see this. The PM told how nowadays we see how many grand pictures of Chhath Puja come from abroad too.

PM Modi said, “This is the boon of the Lord Sun – Solar Energy. Solar energy is a subject today, in which the whole world is looking at its future and for India, the Lord Sun has been at the center of not only worship but also the way of life for centuries. Today, India is connecting its traditional experiences with modern science, which is why today we have become one of the largest countries making electricity from solar energy. How solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of our country is also a case study.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that a few days ago, there was a lot of discussion about the country’s first solar village – Modhera in Gujarat. He added that most of the houses of Modhera have started generating electricity from solar power and now many houses there are not getting electricity bills at the end of the month, but, they are receiving the cheque for earning from electricity. He told that our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as in the space sector and the whole world is surprised to see India’s achievements today.

PM Modi said, “India has put 36 satellites in space at a time. This success, which came just a day before Diwali, is in a way a special Diwali gift from our youth to the country. I am also reminded of the old times when India was denied cryogenic rocket technology. But India’s scientists not only developed indigenous technology but today with its help, dozens of satellites are being sent to space in one go.”