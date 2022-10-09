On Sunday (October 9), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the Modhera village, located in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, as India’s first solar-powered village.

As per reports, the project to turn Modhera into a net renewable energy generator was a joint initiative of the Gujarat government and the Centre. Residents of the village are now expected to save 60-100% on electricity bills.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Looking forward to being in Modhera today. Modhera, which is associated with the Sun Temple will also be known for its strides in solar energy.”

The State government had allotted 12 hectares of land for the ‘Solarisation of Modhera Sun Temple and Town.’ The project has been implemented at a cost of ₹80.66 crores, borne by both the Gujarat government and the Centre.

While speaking about the development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the State is leading in fulfilling the vision of clean energy generation of PM Narendra Modi. “We are committed to fulfil his resolve of producing 50% of India’s energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030,” he said.

Reportedly, 1300 solar panels of 1kW capacity have been installed on the rooftop of houses in Modhera village. The power generated by it is used in the daytime. A 15 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, located at Sujjanpura in Mehsana, stores energy by charging the batteries during the day and it provides power supply at night time.

A 50-kW solar-powered electric vehicle charging and parking infrastructure facility along with a battery energy storage System (BESS) also has been installed near Modhera Sun Temple.

According to Modhera Sarpanch, Jatanben Thakor, power bills have been reduced to zero for several households that would earlier pay ₹1000 per month. “Solar panels have been installed at all feasible houses, free of cost. In case of excess power, we earn extra income too,” the village Head added.

The solar project in Modhera is reportedly the country’s first “grid-connected mega-watt hour scale battery energy storage system”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also dedicate a 3-D projection facility to the iconic Modhera Sun Temple.

“Glimpses of the spectacular light and sound, which will begin today with Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji’s visit to the magnificent Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat,” BJP Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said in a tweet.

Situated on the banks of river Pushpavati, the Modhera Sun Temple was built by the Chaulukya dynasty. “The remains of the Sun Temples at Modhera are relics of times gone by when reverence of the natural elements fire, air, earth, water and sky were at their peak sharing space with myriad manifestations of Vedic gods,” reads the website of Gujarat tourism.