Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan has been caught spreading yet another fake news on social media. On 26th October 2022, Prashant Bhushan shared a video from his Twitter handle claiming that BJP used Hindus dressed as Muslims to win elections. He shared a video as proof of this claim, saying that a BJP MLA confessed to doing the same.

“चुनाव जीतने के लिए हिंदुओं को मुसलमान वेश में भेजकर भाजपा कैसे दंगे कराती है; सुन लीजिए भाजपा विधायक के मुंह से (How BJP causes riots by sending Hindus disguised as Muslims to win elections; Listen from the mouth of BJP MLA)”, Prashant Bhushan tweeted, along with the video. While the person in the video made the same claim, he is actually not a BJP leader, as claimed by Bhushan. The person seen in the video shared by Prashant Bhushan is actually AAP leader Yatin Oza, who was earlier in BJP.

In the video, Yatin Oza is heard commenting about Bharatiya Janata Party when he was in BJP. However, the fact is that he is in AAP now, and therefore his claims about BJP can’t be taken as gospel truth.

In this video, Yatin Oza says, “This time, five days are very crucial. And I agree with you. Riots can take place during this time. Now, as I have told you, this has been their strategy. In 2001, when I resigned, the by-elections took place. Mr. Narharibhai Amin was the Congress candidate. From this example, you will get to know what these people do, the same that happened with Ahmed Patel recently. Two days before the scheduled date of polling, Narharibhai Amin called me and said, come quickly. It was eight o’clock in the morning. So I reached the election office at eight o’clock. He said, there are a few Muslim leaders in the Congress party who wish that I don’t win this election.”

Yatin Oza further said, “Sola housing and Wadaj housing are the strong Hindutva hardliner societies there. He said that more than 100 Muslims have reached that society and distributed pamphlets calling people to vote for Narharibhai Amin. I laughed at him. I told him to call 500 men and bring those 100 men here. When 30 to 40 of these 100 people were caught, we found that all of them were Hindus. They wore skull caps like Muslims. They had kept a beard like you. They were trained for three months to do this so that they look like Muslims.”

Yatin Oza says, in this video, “I could know this because I had seen the day Modi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and left the RSS. Two Patel Muslims came to the Saraspur temple. I know them. They kept bones, etc. in the temple and left. They went half a kilometer away. The five hundred people standing back near the temple then started shouting that these Muslims have come and kept the bones, etc. in the temple. And the communal riots started.”

He further said, “The same thing they tried to repeat in the Sabarmati by-election. But I caught them. The same thing they have done in Hardik’s public meeting. They sent about 50 to 100 Muslims. In fact, Hindus pretend to be Muslims by wearing skull caps. The next day, Amit Shah gave a statement that they were Congress-sponsored Muslims.”

It is notable that Yatin Oza is presently on aam Aadmi party. He is not a BJP MLA as claimed by Prashant Bhushan. Yatin Oza was a BJP MLA from 1995 to 2001 from Sabarmati. He left the BJP in 2001 and joined Congress. He contested against Narendra Modi from Maninagar from Congress and lost the polls. He joined AAP in 2016. As Oza was talking about bypolls in 2001 in the video, therefore it can be said that he made the comments after leaving BJP.

Netizens from Gujarat have demanded action against the so-called activist for spreading fake news as Yatin Oza, in this video, says that the BJP orchestrates Hindu-Muslim riots to win the elections.

Chhayank Mehta, a Twitter user from Gujarat tweeted, “Dear Gujarat police, Kindly take action against this Prashant Bhushan who is spreading fake news. The video is of Yatin Oza who had joined Aam Aadmi Party and he is not even MLA. This video is aimed to create disturbance in Gujarat. Kindly take strict action against Prashant Bhushan.”

Dear @GujaratPolice Kindly take action against this @pbhushan1 who is spreading fake news.



The video is of Yatin Oza who had joined Aam Aadmi Party and he is not even MLA. This video is aimed to create disturbance in Gujarat.



Kindly take strict action against Prashant Bhusan https://t.co/Ev5ZZopq7a — Chhayank Mehta (@chhayank) October 26, 2022

The Gujarat assembly completes its term in December 2022 and the assembly election in the state will soon be declared. The video shared by lawyer Prashant Bhushan is thus looked at as sensitive content against this backdrop.