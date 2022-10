Suzlon Energy’s Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Tulsi R Tanti passed away on 1 October 2022. He suffered a heart attack and passed away soon after. He was 64 years old.

Suzlon Energy statement

The same was announced by the company through a statement. Born in Rajkot in 1958, Tanti was one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy which he founded in 1995.