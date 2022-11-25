In a new video released by Darul Uloom Deoband, the birthday celebration has been described as a festival of Christians. Muslims are appealed not to celebrate birthdays, Maulana Asad Qasmi said in the video. Qasmi has also asked Muslims to refrain from adopting the ways of Christians while following the path shown by the Quran and Hadith.

Maulana Asad Qasmi is the Mohtamim of Jamia Shaikh ul Hind. His video is going viral on social media. In the viral video, he referred to the Prophet Muhammad of Muslims and said that there is no mention of celebrating birthdays anywhere in his life. He said that Muhammad’s companions also never celebrated birthdays. Stating that it is beyond his understanding why Muslims celebrate birthdays, Maulana Qasmi said that birthdays are celebrated by Christians, and Muslims are just imitating them.

अब लीजिए एक और मुफ़्ती साहब आ गए, नया बवाल लेकर

कहते हैं कि मुसलमान जन्मदिन ना मनाएँ..😱

इनको तालिबान भेजो भाई जब हर रोज बम धमाकों के साए में जिएँगे तब पता चलेगा जनाब को।

सस्ती लोकप्रियता के लिए कुछ भी…मुफ्ती असद कासमी,देवबंद. pic.twitter.com/KkJYWuGmEe — Mamta Tripathi (@MamtaTripathi80) November 25, 2022

Describing the birthday as a conspiracy to create a new thing inside the Shariat, maulana described it as something outside Islamic rules. Maulana Qasmi appealed to Muslims to stop the practices of non-Muslims.

Quoting a hadith, he said anyone who follows someone else’s ways will be punished on the day of judgment. Maulana appealed to Muslims to follow the path shown by Allah’s Messenger and stand under his flag on the day of judgment. He said that the habit of Muslims adopting things outside the Quran and Hadith is a ‘Khurafat’ (meaning mischief).

According to media reports, Maulana Asad Qasmi also said that playing DJ in nikah is wrong. He said, “Horse riding and fireworks are not in the wedding custom stated in Islam. Nikah by Muslims should also be done through Islamic ways.”

He supported the ulema of Gautam Budh Nagar in UP, who had announced a few days ago to boycott the nikahs in which DJ will be played. Some ulema had given this order after seeing horse riding and fireworks in a wedding procession going from Dadri to Siyana in Bulandshahr.