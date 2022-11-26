Another CCTV footage emerges showing suspended Tihar Jail superintendent interacting with Satyendar Jain, amenities like TV visible in cell

On Saturday, November 26, a new CCTV footage of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain emerged from Tihar Jail wherein the Aam Aadmi Party leader is seen interacting with the now-suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

In the video posted by ANI, Jain is seen lying on his bed and Ajit Kumar is seated on a nearby chair while having a conversation.

#WATCH | More CCTV visuals of jailed Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail come out: Sources pic.twitter.com/4c6YdJ2bAL — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

Before Kumar enters the cell, Jain was seen interacting with some unidentified persons. It can be seen that Jain in his cell has access to various amenities like a television set. Earlier it was reported that Jain was being provided fresh-cut fruit salad, special food, mineral water much more.

Notably, on November 14, Kumar was suspended as Tihar Jail Superintendent over providing special treatment to the AAP minister.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over the ‘Satyendar ka Darbaar’ and questioned Delhi CM Kejriwal if he will sack Satyendar Jain.

“Yet another video of Tihar put out by the media! This time Satyendra ka Darbaar has Jail Superintendent who has now been suspended! After maalish by child rapist & Nawabi meal now this! This is corruption therapy of AAP but Kejriwal ji defends this! Will he sack SJ now?,” Poonawala tweeted.

“I’m assuming Satyendar Jain is a lucky mascot for Kejriwal, Maybe that’s why he converted a jail into a 5-star vacation resort! #SackSatyendarJain,” Nighat tweeted.

I’m assuming Satyendar Jain is a lucky mascot for Kejriwal, May be that’s why he converted a jail into 5 star vacation resort ! #SackSatyendarJain — Nighat Abbass🇮🇳 (@abbas_nighat) November 26, 2022

Earlier, after Jain submitted before the trial court saying that he was not being provided with any sort of special treatment and had lost 28 kgs of weight, new footage from Tihar jail emerged on social media on November 23, in which the minister can be seen having a proper meal. The jail authorities also revealed that ever since his arrest on May 30, Jain has gained 8 kgs.

On November 19, a video went viral on social media showing VIP treatment being meted out to Jain. Jain was seen receiving foot and head massages. In a bizarre defence of Jain getting a foot massage, Manish Sisodia claimed that Jain was taking physiotherapy for a ‘spine injury.’

“Only the BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of a patient’s treatment… “Satyendar Jain’s spine was damaged, and that’s on record,” Sisodia told the media.

Later on, it was revealed that the masseur of jailed Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain whose videos of getting massages went viral has been identified as one rape accused named Rinku, and not a physiotherapist. The masseur providing massage to Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He’s a prisoner in a rape case, charged under Section 6 of the POCSO Act & 376, 506 & 509 of IPC.

On November 1, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Delhi Court that AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been charged in a money laundering case, was being treated specially in the Tihar jail. The ED submitted the CCTV footage of the Tihar jail which allegedly showed Jain getting preferential treatment inside Tihar Jail.

The ED also said that Jain was continuously and easily able to meet co-accused Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and also his wife, Poonam Jain who visits him often in the cell. The ED alleged that the accused was violating all the norms of the jail and was meeting the jail superintendent every day, which is against the rules.

Notably, the ED attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crores linked to Jain and his family in April. The ED launched an investigation in the case based on an FIR which was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.