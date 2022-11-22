Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Masseur giving massage to AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail is not a physiotherapist but a rape accused under POCSO: Details

The 'physiotherapist' giving massage to Delhi's AAP Minister Satyendar Jain is currently serving jail time in Tihar over allegations of raping a minor.

OpIndia Staff
Satyendra Jain massage
CCTV Screengrab of jailed minister Satyendra Jain getting a massage from Rinku.
19

As per reports, the masseur of jailed Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain whose videos of getting massages went viral has been identified as one rape accused named Rinku, and not a physiotherapist. The masseur providing massage to Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He’s a prisoner in a rape case, charged under Section 6 of POCSO Act & 376, 506 & 509 of IPC.

As Aam Aadmi Party pushed on saying that Jain was undergoing physiotherapy inside the jail, it has come out that the person giving therapy was not a physiotherapist. Instead, he is a criminal booked under charges of raping a minor and criminally intimidating the victim.

Notably, just days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned that AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, was receiving special consideration in the Tihar jail, CCTV footage from within the jail premises was made public on Saturday, showing Jain ‘enjoying’ his stay.

The video, which went viral on November 19, shows Jain receiving preferential treatment while imprisoned. According to the clip, Jain is receiving foot and head massages in the jail while lying down on a bed and reading some paperwork. He is certainly supplied with adequate facilities to make his stay at Tihar prison more palatable.

After the video of Jain receiving massages went viral, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia justified the VVIP treatment he was receiving, stating it was “treatment for injury.”

The deputy chief minister of Delhi claimed that a doctor had instructed physiotherapy for the minister due to a spinal injury. “Only the BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of a patient’s treatment… “Satyendar Jain’s spine was damaged, and that’s on record,” Sisodia told the media.

Shockingly, it has now come to the fore that the man doing the massage of Jain is not a physiotherapist but instead a booked criminal that too in rape case.

