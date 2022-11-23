On Wednesday, a new video from Tihar jail appeared on social media in which Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain could be seen having proper food while lodged inside the jail in a money laundering case. The jail authorities have also revealed that Jain has gained 8 kgs of weight since he has been arrested on May 30 this year.

This is a day after the Minister submitted before the trial court saying that he was not being given any preferential treatment inside the jail and that he has not been getting privileges like proper food and medical check-up. His lawyer also claimed that he had lost 28 kgs of weight in the custody. In the CCTV footage, Jain could be seen having full meal lunch while sitting on a comfortable chair. He could also be seen having access to fresh-cut salad and fruits and bottled drinking water.

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.



Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer’s claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

According to the reports, Jain’s counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra cornered the ED on Tuesday and said that the central agency was deliberately leaking sensitive information to the media without permission. Meanwhile, Jain said that he was not even being given proper food in jail.

“What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kg in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I’m not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about? No prison rules are violated if an under-trial is pressing his hand or feet,” Jain said. However, the ED denied the allegations put forth by Jain’s counsel and there was no leak of information and there would never be one.

Further seeking a free and fair trial, Jain’s counsel said that even Ajmal Kasab had gotten a free and fair trial. “I am surely not worse than that. All I seek is a fair and free trial. Please look at the kind of media reports running against him and that is in their interest,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in a money laundering case, was being given preferential treatment in the Tihar jail. He was ‘enjoying’ his stay in jail. This is after a CCTV footage from inside Jain’s cell surfaced on the internet on November 19 showing Jain being treated specially while lodged inside the jail.

According to the video, Jain was being given foot massages and head massages in the jail while he was seen lying down on the bed and reading some documents. He could clearly be seen provided with comfortable facilities to make his stay easier at Tihar jail. Later it was revealed that the man massaging Jain face has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The AAP Minister is also provided with mineral water bottles and is not required to drink water provided to other prisoners. On November 15, it was reported that Delhi Chief Secretary had suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar over allegations that he was giving preferential treatment to Jain. Also around 52 jail officials including Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Prisons were transferred from the Tihar Jail on the allegations of giving special treatment last week.

On November 1, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Delhi Court that AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been charged in a money laundering case, was being treated specially in the Tihar jail. The ED submitted the CCTV footage of the Tihar jail which allegedly showed Jain getting preferential treatment inside Tihar Jail.

The ED had said that Jain was being given foot massage and body massage while in the cell and that he was being served fresh-cut fruits and green salad directly in his cell by an unidentified individual. The ED further contended that Jain’s cell is being cleaned, mopped, and broomed by an unidentified person under the supervision of co-accused Ankush Jain.

The ED also said that Jain was continuously and easily able to meet co-accused Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and also his wife, Poonam Jain who visits him often in the cell. The ED alleged that the accused was violating all the norms of the jail and was meeting the jail superintendent every day, which is against the rules.

The ED attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crores linked to Jain and his family in April. The ED launched an investigation in the case based on an FIR which was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.