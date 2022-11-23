Wednesday, November 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsYunus Pasha blackmails and rapes a minor Hindu girl, forces her to convert to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Yunus Pasha blackmails and rapes a minor Hindu girl, forces her to convert to Islam, arrested under anti-conversion law and POCSO

Yunus Pasha had gifted a phone to the minor girl and had convinced her for video calls, coerced her to show her private parts and recorded them, used them to blackmail her

OpIndia Staff
Yunus Pasha arrested for raping minor Hindu girl
9

In Mandya’s Nagamangala town in Karnataka, a married Muslim man has been arrested under Karnataka’s anti-conversion act and POCSO for raping a minor Hindu girl and forcing her to convert to Islam. The 25-year-old accused has been identified as Yunus Pasha, who is a married man. He was arrested after the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police. Yunus is accused of sexually assaulting the girl, taking her nude photos and using them to blackmail her. He had also said that he will marry her if she converts to Islam.

Accused Yunus Pasha reportedly befriended the 13-year-old Hindu girl in Nagamangala town in Mandya district, and gave her a mobile phone through a boy in her class in the school to keep in touch with her. They started to talk on the phone regularly, and Yunus gradually gained the trust of the victim and convinced her to talk to him over WhatsApp video calls.

As per the victim’s police complaint, the accused gave her an Oppo smartphone and a SIM card and then forced her to connect over video calls. He then started coercing her to show her private parts on the video calls and recorded those videos.

The victim in her complaint alleges that the accused used her nude videos and pictures to blackmail her into having sex with him. Yunus Pasha threatened to spread private videos of the victim on social media if she does not agree to have physical relationship with him.

Recently the girl’s parents had gone out of town and she was living at her grandmother’s place. Taking advantage of this situation, Pasha went to the girl’s grandmother’s house on November 10. He gave her sleeping pills, asking her to mix them with the sambhar that her grandmother would be eating. Then on November 11, Yunus Pasha went to the house and raped her. He also promised to marry the Hindu girl if she converted to Islam.

According to the complaint, the accused threatened to kill the girl and her family if she revealed the truth to anyone.

The victim’s father told the police that after they returned, his daughter looked very stressed on November 12-13. When the parents started to question her, she revealed her ordeal. Following that the parents approached the police and lodged a case.

According to the police, the accused has been arrested and charged under the Karnataka government’s new anti-conversion law and POCSO Act and further action will be taken. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
601,496FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com