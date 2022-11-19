Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated that the AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in a money laundering case, was being given preferential treatment in the Tihar jail, CCTV footage from within the jail premises was made public on Saturday showing Jain ‘enjoying’ his stay in the jail.

The video which surfaced over the internet on November 19 showed Jain being treated specially while lodged inside the jail. According to the video, Jain is being given foot massage and head massage in the jail while he is seen lying down on the bed and reading some documents. He can clearly be seen provided with comfortable facilities to make his stay easier at Tihar jail.

According to the reports, Jain is being treated specially and is being given more facilities than a common prisoner. The AAP Minister is also provided with mineral water bottles and is not required to drink water provided to other prisoners.

Earlier on November 15, it was reported that Delhi Chief Secretary had suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar over allegations that he was giving preferential treatment to Jain. Also around 52 jail officials including Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Prisons were transferred from the Tihar Jail on the allegations of giving special treatment last week.

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Satyendar Jain for misusing the power. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said that AAP’s truth had finally come to the fore. At the same time, BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, “Satyendra Jain is Kejriwal’s weak link, Satyendar Jain does extortion work for Kejriwal, so he has been kept in the cabinet till date and VIP facilities are being given in jail”. He added that such a disgusting form of power had never been seen before in Indian politics.

सत्येंद्र जैन केजरीवाल की कमजोर कड़ी है , सत्येंद्र जैन केजरीवाल के लिए उगाही का काम करते है इसलिए उनको आज तक मंत्रिमंडल में रखा है और जेल में VIP सुविधाएँ दी जा रहीं हैं : कपिल मिश्रा pic.twitter.com/5taTkUjat0 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 19, 2022

Also, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that Jain was totally enjoying his time in the Tihar Jail. “Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt. This is how official position is abused for Vasooli and massage. Thanks to Kejriwal,” he tweeted.

So instead of Sazaa – Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt



This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/pzCnt6Z89i — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga ‘congratulated’ CM Arvind Kejriwal for ‘changing politics in the country’ in his familiar style.

On Kejriwal massage centre pic.twitter.com/x1hu1w24ap — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 19, 2022

He also quickly put up banners saying ‘Kejriwal Massage Centre’ in front of Tihar Jail and other places. One such banner said ‘Kejriwal Massage Centres will be built in entire Delhi like Tihar Jail.’.

However, an India Today report said that BJP has released an old video of AAP minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in his cell in Tihar jail. But the report mentioned that the video is from the jail cell only, therefore it is a fact that the AAP minister is getting massage facilities in Tihar Jail.

Notably, in June this year, the AAP leaders had started mounting a propaganda campaign insinuating that the ED assaulted Satyendar Jain in its custody. They had claimed that he was tortured and physically assaulted by the ED in the custody. However, after the CCTV footage of Tijar jail surfaced on November 19, it can be said that the claims made by the AAP leaders back then were fake as Jain is being given foot and head massages while inside the jail.

Earlier on November 1, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had informed the Delhi Court that AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been charged in a money laundering case, was being treated specially in the Tihar jail. The ED submitted the CCTV footage of the Tihar jail which allegedly showed Jain getting preferential treatment inside Tihar Jail.

The ED had said that Jain was being given foot massage and body massage while in the cell and that he was being served fresh-cut fruits and green salad directly in his cell by an unidentified individual. The ED further contended that Jain’s cell is being cleaned, mopped, and broomed by an unidentified person under the supervision of co-accused Ankush Jain.

The ED also said that Jain was continuously and easily able to meet co-accused Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and also his wife, Poonam Jain who visits him often in the cell. The ED alleged that the accused was violating all the norms of the jail and was meeting the jail superintendent every day, which is against the rules.

The ED attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crores linked to Jain and his family in April. The ED launched an investigation in the case based on an FIR which was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.