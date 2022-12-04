On Saturday, December 3, wedding celebrations turned into mourning in Lucknow’s Malihabad, where a bride in her 20s collapsed during the garland exchange on the stage and died. Initial reports suggest that the girl died due to a cardiac arrest.

The incident took place in Malihabad’s Bhadwana village on the outskirts of Lucknow on Friday evening. According to reports, the wedding of 21-year-old Shivangi Sharma, the daughter of Rajpal, was scheduled on Friday, and the groom’s party arrived in the late evening. After the wedding rituals, the bride climbed onto a stage, waiting for the bride to arrive for the exchange of garlands. After some time, Shivangi appeared with Varmala, and put it around the groom’s neck after he put a garland on her. After the garland exchange, when photographs of the bride and groom on the stage were being taken, she collapsed on the stage, sending everyone into a panic.

The bride was rushed to the community health centre and then to the Trauma Centre, however, she died on the way. In the hospital, the doctors announced that she was brought dead. Doctors said that Shivangi died off a heart attack

Reportedly, the girl was unwell for the last 15-20 days, and she was having a fever. The doctor had said that her blood pressure was low, but she recovered a week ago. But on the day of the wedding, she again fell ill, and she was taken to Malihabad CHC, where her blood pressure was found to be low. She was given medication and when her BP became normal, she was taken home. But during the wedding, she collapsed and died.

The bride was cremated on Saturday by the family, and they didn’t inform the police about it. Bodh the families said that they don’t want any kind of proceedings in the case.

Malihabad SHO Subhas Chandra Saroj informed the media that the police got to know about the incident through social media, and a police team was then sent to Bhadwana village for enquiry.

“According to the information received, Shivangi, the daughter of Rajpal of Bhadwana village, was getting married to Vivek. The bride made her way to the stage and garlanded the groom. She collapsed on stage seconds later, causing guests to panic,” SHO Saroj elaborated.

In the past, a number of persons including popular celebrities have died due to cardiac arrests and heart attacks. On November 20, Andrila Sharma, a Bengali actress who was on life support after suffering numerous cardiac arrests died at a hospital in Kolkata. Renowned television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on November 11. The actor fainted at the gym while working out. Puneeth Rajkumar, a prominent Kannada actor, died on October 29, 2021, in Bengaluru, from a major heart attack. Similarly, on September 2, 2021, television star Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack in Mumbai.