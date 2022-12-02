Somy Ali, the former girlfriend of Salman Khan once again turned to Instagram to level some serious allegations against the Bollywood actor. In a now-deleted post, Ali labelled Salman Khan a “male chauvinist p*g” and shamed all of his co-stars who support him by labelling him a “woman abuser.” She posted an old photo of herself with Salman and wrote about how he “physically abused” her.

Somy wrote on Instagram, “More to come! Ban my show in India then threaten me with a lawsuit, you coward piece of sh*t. Screw your lawyer! I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years. So go f***kkkk yourself.”

SS of Somy Ali’s now-deleted Instagram post (source: Zee News)

She added, “You male chauvinistic p*g. And shame on all the female actors who support this guy who has beaten several women. Shame on the male actors who support him. Bring it on you weakling and make sure you wear your insoles given your 5’6. It’s time to go to war. #truth #letsdoit #betterwatchoutsk #predator #womanbeater #its wartime #sadist.” Somy Ali later deleted the post.

Somy Ali asks people to stop worshipping the Bollywood actor

It may be recalled that in the month of August too, Somy Ali had posted a cryptic post on her Instagram account taking a jibe at her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. Calling him a ‘woman beater’ in the caption, she urged people to stop ‘worshipping’ the actor.

Sharing a poster of Salman Khan’s 1989 debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and without naming the actor, Somy Ali wrote, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.”

This was, however, not the first time Somy Ali has taken a dig at Khan. In March 2022, she had posted a photo on her Instagram handle which is a still image from Salman Khan’s debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. In the caption of the photo, she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

However, hours after uploading the post, Somy Ali deleted it.

Allegations against Salman Khan are not new

As such, Salman Khan is not new to controversies. Allegations of abusing his co-workers, especially women, have often been levelled against him. In a press conference held on 1st April 2003, actor Vivek Oberoi alleged that Salman Khan had called him 41 times in a night and threatened him. Vivek Oberoi had also alleged that Salman Khan first asked him about his love affairs if any and that later in the same call Salman Khan told Vivek Oberoi that he had physical relationships with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukherjee, and Somy Ali. There have been media reports of the actor showing aggressive behaviour towards his former girlfriends, including Aishwarya and Katrina.