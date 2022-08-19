Somy Ali, the former girlfriend of Bollywood actor Salman Khan posted a cryptic post on her Instagram account on Friday taking a jibe at her ex-boyfriend. Calling him a ‘woman beater’ in the caption, she urged people to stop ‘worshipping’ the actor.

Sharing a poster of Salman Khan’s 1989 debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and without naming the actor, Somy Ali wrote, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.”

Meanwhile, Somy limited her comment section.

Though as ususal, Somy Ali did not mention who she was referring to in her post, it is clear from the picture attached that she was hinting toward Salman Khan. The picture she had attached was from Salman Khan’s debut movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

This is, however, not the first time Somy Ali has taken a dig at Khan. In March this year, she had posted a photo on her Instagram handle which is a still image from Salman Khan’s debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. In the caption of the photo, she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

However, hours after uploading the post, Somy Ali deleted it.

Allegations against Salman Khan are not new

As such, Salman Khan is not new to controversies. Allegations of abusing his co-workers, especially women, have often been levelled against him. In a press conference held on 1st April 2003, actor Vivek Oberoi alleged that Salman Khan had called him 41 times in a night and threatened him. Vivek Oberoi had also alleged that Salman Khan first asked him about his love affairs if any and that later in the same call Salman Khan told Vivek Oberoi that he had physical relationships with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukherjee, and Somy Ali. There have been media reports of the actor showing aggressive behaviour towards his former girlfriends, including Aishwarya and Katrina.