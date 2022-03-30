Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali recently posted a cryptic post on her Instagram account, warning about ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’. On 30th March 2022, she posted a photo on her Instagram handle which is a still image from Salman Khan’s debut film Maine Pyar Kiya.

In the caption of the photo, she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

Commenting on the photo, India’s first transgender model Nikkiey Chawla wrote, “Can’t even imagine for a sec what all those girls might have gone through… that emotional trauma. Kudos to u my darling for raising your voice.” Nikkiey chawla also tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in that comment.

Though Somy Ali did not mention who she was referring to in her post, it is clear from the picture attached that she was hinting toward Salman Khan. The picture she had attached was from Salman Khan’s debut movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

She also tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was said to be in a relationship with Salman Khan in 1999 when both were working together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Somy Ali, through her post, was trying to imply that Salman Khan is Bollywood’s Harvey Weinstein, an American film producer who was convicted of sexual abuse.

However, hours after uploading the post, Somy Ali deleted it.

Allegations against Salman Khan are not a new thing.

As such, Salman Khan is not new to controversies. Allegations of abusing his co-workers, especially women, have often been levelled against him. In a press conference held on 1st April 2003, actor Vivek Oberoi had alleged that Salman Khan had called him 41 times in a night and threatened him. Vivek Oberoi had also alleged that Salman Khan first asked him about his love affairs if any and that later in the same call Salman Khan told Vivek Oberoi that he had physical relationships with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukherjee, and Somy Ali.

This whole episode of Vivek Oberoi was much talked about especially because it involved the name of Aishwarya Rai whom Vivek Oberoi was reportedly dating in those days. Later Salman Khan had cast Sneha Ullal in his film Lucky. It is notable to mention that Sneha Ullal resembled Aishwarya Rai to a great degree.

It was during the shooting and release times of the film Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya that Salman Khan was allegedly in a relationship with Katrina Kaif, who went on to date actor Ranbir Kapoor and later married Uri actor Vicky Kaushal.

Actress Pooja Misra alleged in 2018 that Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, and the families of both the actors had conspired to make sure that Pshe does not get any work. The actress also alleged that almost all the members of both families were involved in her sexual exploitation. In another video from the Instagram handle, she also alleged that Salman Khan brought Sonakshi Sinha only after having physical relationships with her.

Salman Khan and the exploitation of women is not a new discussion. Besides, Salman Khan is also infamous for his involvement in the much-talked-about hit and run case. Although, he was acquitted by the court later. He had also allegedly killed a blackbuck when he had been in Jodhpur for the shooting of his film Hum Sath Sath Hain in 1998.