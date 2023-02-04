Saturday, February 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsColumbian Medical College endorses using brain-dead women as surrogate mothers, later apologises after outrage
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Columbian Medical College endorses using brain-dead women as surrogate mothers, later apologises after outrage

OpIndia Staff
Columbian varsity apologises over endorsing use of brain dead women for surrogacy
Norway-based academic Anna Smajdor
6

On Wednesday (February 1), the Colombian Medical College tendered an apology after it endorsed a controversial paper by a Norway-based academic named Anna Smajdor, who called for using brain-dead women as surrogate mothers.

As per a report by The Telegraph, it had published a Spanish translation of the research paper and initially defended its actions by claiming it to be representative of the author’s view.

“Women are not utensils to be thrown away after use, women have human rights, even if some people forget this,” Colombian member of Congress Jennifer Pedraza reacted strongly to the development.

After being labelled misogynistic, the Colombian Medical college was forced to retract and issue an apology. “(Our objective is) medical progress at the service of humanity with the highest bioethical standards,” it said in its defence.

The Background of the Controversy

On November 18 last year, academic Anna Smajdor published a research paper titled, ‘Whole body gestational donation’ in Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics.

“We already know that pregnancies can be successfully carried to term in brain-dead women. There is no obvious medical reason why initiating such pregnancies would not be possible,” the abstract of the contentious paper read.

“I suggest that states and health services should adapt their policies and procedures to allow for WBGD among other donation options,” she added.

Screengrab of the research paper by Anna Smajdor

“I suggest that brain stem dead men would also have the potential to gestate, meaning that the pool of potential donors is further increased – and that certain feminist concerns might thus be assuaged,” Anna Smajdor had claimed.

She wrote, “Since we are happy to prolong the somatic survival of already pregnant brain-dead women, to initiate pregnancy among eligible brain-dead donors should not trouble us unduly.”

The academic concluded, “Abortion, especially late term abortion, can be traumatic for gestating women both emotionally and physically. However, in the case of WBGD, the gestating woman is already dead and cannot be harmed.”

The controversial idea was floated by a bioethicist, at Queensland State University, named Paul Gerber in June 1998. In his defence, he said, “‘I can’t see anything wrong with it and at least the dead would be doing some good. It’s a wonderful solution to the problems posed by surrogacy and a magnificent use of a corpse. It has my complete support.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Bharat is secular because it has Hindu majority’: What CM Yogi Adityanath said about Sanatan Dharma, Bharat and our ‘tolerance’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Allah-Hu-Akhbar’ and ‘Naara-e-Taqbeer’ slogans raised in AMU again, students stage protest, extend support to BBC documentary: Read about their demand

OpIndia Staff -

Second spy balloon spotted over Latin America, Defence Sec Antony Blinken postpones his Beijing visit even as China calls it a ‘weather balloon’

OpIndia Staff -

Saradha chit fund: ED attaches properties belonging to Nalini Chidambaram, others worth crores, wife of P Chidambaram worked as ‘consultant’ for Saradha

OpIndia Staff -

‘Poora Hij*a hai’: Pakistanis leave homophobic comments on pictures of North Nizamabad’s new Assistant Commissioner

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi High Court refuses 2006 Mumbai train blast convict’s plea to disclose probe report on the case, says it will compromise national security

ANI -

‘Don’t beg, go with an atom bomb in one hand and Quran in other’: Islamist leader tells Pakistan Govt to threaten countries with nuclear...

OpIndia Staff -

Kanjhawala hit and run case: Anjali Singh’s viscera report suggests she was heavily drunk at the time of the incident

OpIndia Staff -

Saradha scam: ED attaches assets of ‘beneficiaries’, including P Chidambaram’s wife

ANI -

Supreme Court allows next ‘Hindu Jan Akrosh’ rally in Mumbai, asks govt to video record the event over allegations of hate speech

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
616,925FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com