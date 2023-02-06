The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has recently brought to light some concerning information regarding the aims of the banned radical outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI).

As per the ATS, the organisation has the goal of transforming India into an Islamic state by 2047. This information was made public after the ATS filed a chargesheet against five members of the PFI and highlighted a book called ‘365 days: Through a Thousand Cuts’, which outlines their extremist agenda.

The chargesheet states that the book, recovered from one of the arrested members’ phones, aims to brainwash the Muslim community in India by portraying the current political climate as unfavourable to their religion since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.

The book also contains hateful language towards Hindus and falsely insinuates the role of PM Modi in the 2002 riots that took place in the state of Gujarat.

The ATS further revealed that the arrested members of the PFI had a long-term plan to make India an Islamic state and organised gatherings in multiple districts in Maharashtra to radicalize the youth.

The book also mentions other Hindu leaders, including UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti, in an attempt to spread hate against Hindus and influence young Muslims.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has also been linked to the book as the publisher, though they deny any connections to the PFI. Currently, 21 members of the PFI have been arrested in Maharashtra and many others are facing crackdowns in other states.

Bihar police and NIA arrest 3 PFI extremists from Motihari

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a joint operation with the Bihar police, conducted an extensive raid in the Kuwa village under the Chakia police station in Motihari, Bihar, late on Friday (February 3) night and took eight people including three PFI members into custody.

The Motihari police took to Twitter on February 4, to share the news about the action taken by them jointly with the NIA.