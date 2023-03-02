2.5 tonnes of missing Uranium found, had gone missing from Libya

In a significant development, 2.5 tonnes of natural uranium, which had gone missing from Libya, has been found near the border of Libya with Chad. Earlier, the uranium that was declared by Libya to have been stored at a site in southern Libya, was not there when International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors came for a visit.

During their visit, IAEA inspectors found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of UOC (uranium ore concentrate) previously declared by (Libya) as being stored at that location were not present at the location,” Reuters cited Director General Rafael Grossi as saying.

A media official for the Libyan National Army (LNA), General Khaled Mahjoub, said that they were able to find the ten missing barrels of uranium ore concentrate just 5 kilometres away from the warehouse where they were originally stored in the southern part of Libya.

Mahjoub said that rebels from the neighbouring state may have stolen the large blue drums from the warehouse believing they had weapons or ammunition in them, but upon realising that they contained something else, they must have abandoned them.

#BreakingNews Missing uranium found ?! https://t.co/fGN3xUR3l8



Libya uranium: Missing barrels recovered, say eastern forces pic.twitter.com/FrusyAIEFO — Pamela Falk CBS News Correspondent United Nations (@PamelaFalk) March 16, 2023

Libya had obtained uranium enrichment centrifuges and atomic bomb designs during the late 90s but relinquished its nuclear weapons program in 2003, in a move aimed to repair its relations with the West. Eight years later, a West-backed insurrection led to the killing of the Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi and the subsequent fall of Libya into chaos. Libya has since been recovering from the damage, but the country remains divided and torn due to the civil war.

The discovery of the missing uranium has underscored the need for stronger international cooperation and measures to prevent the illicit trafficking of nuclear materials. The IAEA has urged all countries to strengthen their efforts to secure nuclear materials and prevent their proliferation.

The discovery of the missing uranium near the border of Libya and Chad has raised concerns about the security of nuclear materials in the region. The IAEA and Libyan authorities are working closely to investigate the incident and ensure that the uranium is secured. The incident has also highlighted the need for stronger international cooperation to prevent the proliferation of nuclear materials.