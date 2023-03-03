While the entire country, and the Hindu community across the world, have geared up to celebrate Holi, Banaras Hindu University at Varanasi has courted a massive controversy by banning it on the campus. The festival of colours is a major Hindu festival and the decision by the university administration has triggered massive outrage among the students and on social media. People also pointed out that the same Banaras Hindu University had organised an Iftat party year.

On 28th February 2023, the Banaras Hindu University at Varanasi issued an order prohibiting students from celebrating Holi inside the campus. The university administration said that action will be taken against those who defy this order. However, on Thursday, 3rd March 2023, students defied the ban and celebrated Holi on campus and in individual hostels.

In a circular issued on 28th February 2023, the university’s chief proctor Professor Abhimanyu Singh said, “All the teachers, staff and students of Kashi Hindu University campus are informed that playing Holi, making noise, playing music in public places on the campus is completely prohibited. In this regard, all directors, faculty heads, and administrative patrons are requested to take administrative action against those who do so. Make the students aware of this fact and ensure necessary action in such a situation.”

Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University Sudhir Jain, who hosted Iftari during Ramzan, has banned Holi at the campus.@VCofficeBHU थोड़ी शर्म करो।। pic.twitter.com/Ghc6baODmL — Samrat Bhai (@BhaiiSamrat) March 3, 2023

However, BHU students celebrated Holi on campus on Thursday and defied this order. According to reports, the students celebrated the festival by playing music on DJ systems, throwing colours, tearing clothes, and pushing each other in water and mud. Film songs, folk songs and Bhojpuri songs were played at high volume. Students of the Faculty of Visual Arts celebrated Holi in a pool filled with water, while at Madhuban, male students tore shirts and kurtas of each other. Amid the fun, they also protested against the admin, and the celebrations were more intense due to the ban order.

ABVP president Abhay Singh said, “It is an inappropriate order. BHU is among the top institutions in the country with a sprawling campus. If students are not allowed to play Holi here, where will they?”

Several tweets posted on Twitter show the BHU students celebrating Holi despite the ban order.

Banaras Hindu University Students celebrating Holi despite the ban on Holi celebration by BHU administration.#BHU #Varanasi #BHUVC pic.twitter.com/fs8Re13hdb — Pranab Jha (@pminu) March 3, 2023

It is notable that on 26th April 2022, BHU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Jain organized an Iftar party on the campus, triggering protests from students. In the Muslim month of Ramzan, an Iftar party was organized on the campus of Women’s College, where the Vice-Chancellor and several professors had participated, and fasting professors joined the students to open their fast.

Following the party, the students of the Banaras Hindu University held protests outside the residence of Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Jain. They demanded an apology from the VC as they held banners and raised slogans against the Islamisation of the Banaras Hindu University.

However, the university had defended the decision, saying that this happens every year.

Protesting students had alleged that it was an attempt at Islamisation of the University. Now, the BHU administration issued an order not to celebrate the Hindu festival Holi on campus, further reinforcing the believe that the university is becoming anti-Hindu. However, the students ignored the threats of action and defied the ban by celebrating Holi.