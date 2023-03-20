Monday, March 20, 2023
Amritpal Singh’s driver, uncle surrender even as police continues the chase to nab the pro-Khalistani fugitive

Harjit Singh was driving the Mercedes car in which Amritpal Singh was on the March 18 Punjab Police chase.

Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered amid chase for separatist leader continued (File Image: One India)
On the intervening night of March 19 and March 20, pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered before the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Narendra Bhargav at 1:30 AM. At the time of the chase on March 18, Harjit Singh was allegedly driving the Mercedez car with Amritpal Singh. The car has also been recovered. Amritpal Singh, however, is still at large.

So far, 112 people associated with Amritpal Singh have been arrested. The police conducted flag marches and search operations across the state, looking for the separatist leader. In a statement, the Police said Singh was connected to the Pakistani agency ISI. His treasurer also received funds from Pakistan, the police said.

Four associates arrested by the police were shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam. They have been identified as Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and ‘Pradhanmantri’ Bajeka. Out of these, Kalsi was one of the associates who regularly orchestrated Clubhouse discussions with Amritpal Singh to lure youth to his organisation.

Habeas corpus petition in High Court for Amritpal Singh’s release

A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Amritpal Singh’s advocate claiming he has already been arrested and police were detaining him illegally. The petition urged the court to pass orders to release the separatist leader and produce him before the court.

Police alleged Amritpal escaped during the chase

On March 18, Punjab Police and central agencies launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh. 78 of his associates were arrested during the first day of the operation. The police intercepted a three-SUV convoy of Amritpal Singh outside his paternal village. Two of the SUVs were stopped, and seven associates of Singh were arrested. Singh managed to escape, and the chase continued for around 25 KMs, after which he ditched the vehicle and escaped. His other car and phone were recovered on March 19. On the second day of the operation, 21 of his supporters were detained near Boaprai Kalan, Jalandhar, after they tried to stage a protest. Amritpal Singh was still on the run when this report was published.

