The house of Kaushal Kishore Choubey, who is charged with raping a minor girl in the Raneh police station area of the Damoh district three years ago, was bulldozed by authorities in the state, on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh | A minor girl was raped by 4 people. 3 accused were arrested earlier & one accused (Kaushal Kishore Choubey) was arrested today.The accused Kaushal K Choubey had encroached on govt land, which was removed using bulldozer: P Kurmi, Raneh PS in-charge, Damoh (09.03)

Officials stated that Choubey had encroached upon government land and had built an illegal structure there.

He was arrested along with Arvind Chaurasia, Parshottam Soni and Nandu Raikwar in connection with the gangrape that occurred 3 years ago and came to light recently after videos of the incident were shown to the victim’s parents. The victim in the case had never dared to report the incident. An FIR has also been lodged under the POCSO Act against the accused.

According to the Raneh Police Station in-charge, P. Kurmi, “Three individuals were previously arrested. On Friday, Kaushal Kishore Choubey, another accused, was taken into custody.”

The perpetrators even recorded the horrific incident.

As per reports, the victim kept the incident a secret from her family at the time out of fear. The issue then came to light after one of the accused, Chaurasia’s sister-in-law found the video and showed it to the girl’s mother, last week.

Bulldozer action against rape accused in the past

Notably, this isn’t the first time the Madhya Pradesh administration has taken stringent action against such criminals in the state.

In September 2022, bulldozers were pressed into service by the administration which led to the razing of the residences of three accused in the Rewa gang rape case.

A teenage girl was gang-raped by six men, in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, close to the well-known Ashtbhuji temple, in Naigarhi. She and her friend had gone to the temple together, when the accused did the horrible act, battered the two women, and stole their cell phones.

The accused dragged the victim where she was raped in turn in front of her friend. The culprits further threatened the young girl and her friend with severe repercussions if they told anybody about the assault and departed the scene.

The unlawfully built home of a 32-year-old Bhopal school bus driver who was arrested for raping a 3.5-year-old nursery student in front of a female attendant was destroyed with hammers, that same month.

Her mother discovered the incident when she noticed that the clothes she was wearing have been changed with an additional set kept in her bag. Both her teacher and the school’s principal denied changing her clothes when the mother questioned them.

Eventually, the girl began to complain about the pain in her genitalia. The following day, the parents went to the school to file a complaint with the authorities, and the child identified the driver.

In a similar incident in March 2022, following a directive from the district administration, the house of the prime accused in the gang rape of a 28-year-old was demolished in the Sohagpur police station area in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh | District Administration demolished the residence of the main accused in rape case in Shahdol.



Madhya Pradesh | District Administration demolished the residence of the main accused in rape case in Shahdol.

This case of March 19th was registered at Sohagpur Police Station.

Vandana Vaidya, District Collector, Shahdol informed, “The investigation led by police and district administration revealed that Shadab Usmani (alias Abdul) had constructed a house illegally and it has been demolished.” She disclosed that the other two accused Rajesh Singh and Sonu George were his housekeepers, who lived in a rented property.

He apparently had been in love with the woman for the previous one and a half years and had brought her on a picnic to a location in the Kshirsagar region, around 20 km from the Shahdol district headquarters.

He invited his two friends to the location and drank. Then they alternated raping her. The victim was given a poisonous chemical by force, and as a result, she passed away in the district hospital.

On March 17, 2022, Mohsin, Riyaz, and Shehbaz were arrested for gangraping a 17-year-old tribal girl. Houses constructed by the three accused were bulldozed by the administration team with the assistance of the local police.

The assault occurred when the young girl and a male acquaintance visited a neighbouring forest area adjacent to the Rampura Dang neighbourhood. The accused blocked their path, overpowered the male companion and raped the girl before running away. Later, the girl went to the police station and reported that the three young people had raped her.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is being referred to as ‘Bulldozer Mama’ in the state, in the fashion of to UP CM Yogi Adityanath who is termed ‘bulldozer Baba’, for his government’s strict action against mafias and gangsters.