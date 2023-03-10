Friday, March 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: illegal house built on govt land by accused in Damoh gang rape...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: illegal house built on govt land by accused in Damoh gang rape case bulldozed by women police officers

Police said they removed an illegal structure of the rape accused, Kaushal K Choubey, with a bulldozer which he had allegedly encroached on government land.

ANI
Damoh, MP: house of rape accused demolished by women police officers
Damoh rape case: accused's house demolished by district, administration, image via ANI
7

Four accused have been arrested in connection with an alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh area, officials said on Friday.

“Three accused were arrested earlier. One more accused, identified as Kaushal Kishore Choubey was arrested on Friday,” P Kurmi, Raneh Police Station in-charge, Damoh said. “A minor girl was raped by four people,” the official informed.

Police said they removed an illegal structure of the rape accused, Kaushal K Choubey, with a bulldozer which he had allegedly encroached on government land.

In September 2022, the Houses of the three accused in the Rewa gang rape case were demolished by authorities in Madhya Pradesh.

A girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on September 16 near the famous Ashtbhuji temple.

The police had said that the victim had gone to the temple with her friend where the accused committed the heinous act and also beat the victim and her friend and snatched their mobile phones.

In March 2022, the house of the main accused of the gang rape of a 28-year-old was demolished following the order of the district administration in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

“In the view of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s zero tolerance for heinous crimes like rape and murder, the investigation led by police and district administration revealed that Shadab Usmani (alias Abdul) had constructed a house illegally over his farmland and it has been demolished,” Vandana Vaidya, District Collector, Shahdol had told ANI.

The 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in the Sohagpur police station area in Shahdol.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdamoh gangrape, Damoh women police, rape accused bulldozer
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,047FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com