Canada: Khalistanis attack Radio Host Sameer Kaushal in Surrey, ‘police mute spectator’ says the victim. Here is what happened

On March 20 (local time), Indian origin News Director at Radio AM600 Sameer Kaushal was attacked by a pro-Khalistani group in Surrey, British Columbia in, Canada. In a Twitter thread, Kaushal expressed his dismay over the incident and said that the police present at the scene asked him to leave instead of acting against the attackers.

He wrote, “I was in #SurreyBC to cover the HCI Ottawa Indian High Commissioner’s visit, where a pro-Khalistani group treated the Canadian media like this. Ask your Punjabi-speaking friends or colleagues what derogatory and embarrassing words they are using here.” (Warning: explicit language in the video)

In the video he shared, Kaushal was taken away by the police. At one point, he was almost pushed by one of the officers who were asking him to leave. Further in the video, abuses in the Punjabi language could be heard directed at Kaushal.

He further wrote, “They pushed and threatened me in a public place in the heart of the city of Surrey. Shockingly, the Surrey RCMP remained mute spectators to this whole affair inspite of the protest turning violent. Instead of stopping the culprits, the Surrey RCMP kept asking me to leave for my own safety as they were not able to provide a taxpayer the same.”

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Kaushal said he went there for an event at around 6 PM scheduled by the Indo-Canadian diaspora to welcome the Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma. There were functions scheduled in Gurudwara and Temples, followed by a meet-and-greet with the Indian diaspora. However, a group of around 125 pro-Khalistanis blocked the event and did not let anyone go inside.

When Kaushal reached there and attempted to get in, he was stopped and attacked. He further added that the protesters used derogatory language against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kaushal said he was deliberately targeted because he appeared to be of Indian origin. He added that he shows’ what is happening in Punjab and India’ and talks about both sides. However, the ‘vigilante’ elements did not like those who spoke positively about India and Indian policies. Kaushal pointed out there were no ‘prominent personalities’ from Surrey at the protest.

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh

On March 18, Punjab Police and central agencies launched a massive crackdown on pro-Khalistan separatist leader Amritpal Singh. So far, over 110 associates of Singh have been arrested. However, Amritpal Singh is still on the run. Internet was suspended on March 18 for one day, but the suspension was extended for two more days. Police have alleged that Singh was in contact with ISI and received funds from Pakistan. Furthermore, it has been reported that Singh was creating a private army in the guise of an anti-drug drive and de-addiction centre. Following the crackdown, official Indian Government establishments in London and San Francisco were attacked.