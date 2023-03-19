Delhi Police have found four mutilated body parts of a woman, including a bunch of hair and a skull, wrapped in plastic and abandoned close to a Metro construction site.

Police received information around 12 pm on Saturday at Sunlight Colony police station, regarding human body parts that were found at a construction site of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, near Sarai Kale Khan (Inter-State Bus Terminus) ISBT, in the area of the under-construction site of Rapid Metro.

The incident was discovered after some construction workers at the site complained of a putrid odour and one of them spotted the plastic bag. The decomposed body parts and hair were found once the bag was opened. Thereafter, the police were notified. According to the police, the bag included the head, wrist, fingers, bones, and a clump of hair.

An employee working at the construction site told ANI, “This afternoon a labourer had gone near the boundary of the construction site for some work. He saw a dead body with a severed head lying there. Some more body parts were lying in the polythene, after which he told the officials working at the site and informed the police. It seems that someone from outside has thrown these body parts inside the construction site.”

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said, “The crime scene was inspected by the crime spot investigation team and forensic experts. The remains found have been sent to the AIIMS Trauma centre for further proceedings. A search is being made to establish the identity of the dead person.”

Police informed that CCTV cameras are also being searched. “Prime facie, it appears that the killer dumped the body parts at night. The CCTV cameras around the spot are being scanned for clues.”

Earlier on 16th March, two human legs and an arm were recovered in a drain in Noida. The police are trying to establish if these two incidents are linked in any way. “We are trying to connect if the body parts recovered from near Sarai Kale Khan were of the same body.”

“There is a strong possibility that the killer dumped the body parts at different places to mislead the police and ensure the deceased’s identity is not easily established,” police added. The Delhi Police has started a murder investigation under Indian Penal Code Section 302 and are working to identify the victim.

It is the most recent in a string of gruesome murders in which people are killed, their corpses are hacked off, and the body parts are left in various locations across the city.

The most infamous case is that of Shraddha Walker’s murder, last year, in which her live-in boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, sliced her body into more than 30 pieces and dumped them in various locations.

In a similar case, last November, Poonam and her son Deepak were arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for the murder of Anjan Das, Poonam’s husband, and Deepak’s father. The duo dismembered his body and subsequently disposed of the pieces in different places.