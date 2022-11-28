While the country is still recovering from the shock of the barbaric murder of Shraddha Walkar, wherein her live-in-partner Aftab Amin Poonawala brutally strangulated and chopped her into 35 pieces, a similar case from Delhi’s Pandav Nagar region has been reported on Monday, November 28. According to ANI, a woman and her son were arrested by the Crime Branch in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband along similar lines as Aftab Amin.

The police revealed that the mother-son duo, killed the victim, in this case, the husband of the woman and chopped off his body in several pieces. they then stored the dismembered body parts in a refrigerator. Every day, after that the duo threw the pieces of the dead body in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi.

CCTV footage provided by the criminal division shows the mother and her son entering and exiting an uninhabited plot of land at various times of day and night.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch



A report by the Hindi daily Jagran has named the deceased as Angan Das, while the accused as Poonam and Deepak. It reads that Deepak is the stepson of the deceased. Reports claim the man was murdered over suspicion of an extra-marital affair.

Shraddha Murder case

The method of operation in the aforementioned case is similar to that of Shraddha Walkar’s murder case. On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha.

The girl, a resident of Palghar was adamant about continuing her relationship with accused Aftab and shifted to Delhi with him. Three days after they shifted to Delhi, they engaged in a quarrel and Aftab happened to kill Shraddha. He confessed his crime on November 14 and stated that they used to fight a lot. He said that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 as she was forcing him to get married to her. They also fought over who would manage the domestic household expenses.

The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) have been registered.