On March 17, the banned pro-Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) called random mobile subscribers in Gujarat and issued threats. As per the Times of India report, the pre-recorded message threatened to “teach a lesson” to the country’s top leaders. They also challenged the Gujarat police in their messages.

Police sources were quoted by the media house as saying that the pre-recorded message was in the voice of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, chief of SFJ. In the message, SFJ blamed the leaders of the union government for the “murders of Sikh farmers” who revolted against the now-repealed Agriculture laws in 2020-21. According to the recording, they “will not forgive the administration for those deaths”.

Earlier, SFJ used a SIM box to issue threats. So far, local police have been able to bust only one SIM box. Police said around eight additional SIM box rackets are being operated in the region. For those unaware, a SIM box converts international Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls into local GSM calls.

Earlier, on March 8, thousands of people received pre-recorded messages via calls and WhatsApp. In that call, Pannu threatened to invade the Narendra Modi cricket stadium during the India-Australia test match. On March 12, it was reported that the Crime Branch’s Cyber Cell unit of Gujarat Police arrested two persons who allegedly belonged to a pro-Khalistani group from Madhya Pradesh suspected to be backed by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP, Crime Branch, Gujarat Police, had said that following the threats that the Crime Branch was tracking the accused’s location.