Two Khalistani suspects arrested over threat to disrupt India-Australia Test Match in Ahmedabad

Crime Branch’s Cyber Cell unit of Gujarat Police arrested two persons suspected to be backed by Sikh For Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan group from Madhya Pradesh, over threats to disrupt the 4th Test match between India versus Australia being held in Ahmedabad, officials said on Sunday.

Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP, Crime Branch, Gujarat Police said that the threat was issued using SIM box technology during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s presence in Ahmedabad on March 9 for the cricket match. “Cyber Cell has arrested 2 suspects backed by SFJ, a pro-Khalistan group from MP’s Rewa and Satna over threats to disrupt the 4th Test match between India vs Australia. The threat was issued using SIM box technology during PM Modi and the Australian PM’s presence in Ahmedabad. Since then Ahmedabad Crime Branch started tracking the location,” said Mandlik.

DCP Mandlik further said that locations were available from different places in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab.

“While threats were also given by different fake Twitter handles from Pakistan. Finally, illegal exchanges have been caught from Satna and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

