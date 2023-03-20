A mob of 200-250 miscreants laid siege on a Hindu Jagran, which was organised at College Street in Central Kolkata. The matter came to light after West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to social media to seek immediate action from the police.

In a tweet, he said, “This is the law & order situation of Central Kolkata. A ‘Jagaran’ has been vandalised by ‘easily identifiable’ miscreants with obvious motives, in the heart of Kolkata. @CPKolkata kindly take immediate action. Any inaction could be misconstrued as an endorsement.”

Adhikari also shared a video of a frenzied mob vandalising the properties, hurling stones, and attacking the devotees.

A ‘Jagaran’ has been vandalised by ‘easily identifiable’ miscreants with obvious motives, in the heart of Kolkata.@CPKolkata kindly take immediate action. Any inaction could be misconstrued as endorsement.@KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/Fc19kz2422 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 19, 2023

A BJP worker named Subodh Das narrated that the singer, who was at the helm of the affairs of the Jagran, was also attacked. He informed that about 3-4 devotees were grievously injured in the attack and even the women were not spared.

As per a report by TV9 Hindi, the Hindu community in Kolkata’s Ward No. 38 and 40 organised Sheetala Puja, which allegedly came under attack by Trinamool Congress workers as per the report.

Following the incident, a large contingent of police was deployed in the area to bring the law and order situation under control. A police complaint was also filed at the Amherst Street Police Station in Kolkata.

Anti-Hindu violence was reported from Kolkata’s Mominpore earlier

In October last year, OpIndia had reported how Islamists vandalised bikes and shops belonging to Hindus at Maila Depot in Mominpore.

According to West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar, the Hindu community was forced to flee after their houses came under attack in Mayurbhanj in the Kolkata port area. BJP leader Pritam Sur also shared scary visuals where miscreants were seen unleashing mayhem on the streets.

Under the false allegation that an Islamic flag was desecrated, the accused also ambushed the Ekbalpur police station and forced the cops to flee.

On Sharad Purnima, when Bengali Hindus celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Mominpura, a suburb of Kolkata, is witnessing communal violence. Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on rampage. pic.twitter.com/hdNCd5wpLg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022

OpIndia had also learnt that the Hindus were targeted by Islamists for refusing to dismantle the Durga Puja pandals, ahead of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

A Kolkata-based journalist, who is privy to the incident, said the Durga Puja conducted by the Harijan Durgosave Committee (comprising of Hindu Dalits) was the primary target of the Islamists.

Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He sought urgent deployment of central forces in the region to protect the Hindu community that came under attack from the Islamists.