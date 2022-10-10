A day after Islamists attacked the Hindu community in the Mominpore locality of Kolkata in West Bengal, the residents of the area recollected how the perpetrators took down an Islamic flag and blamed it on Hindus.

While speaking to News 24, a woman dressed in yellow, said, “There was a flag stuck to a pole. They (Islamists) took it down and tore it up. Hindus were not involved in the act but were blamed for it.”

Another saree-clad woman said, “Rumours were spread that their flag was torn, thrown on the ground and kicked (by the Hindus). Nothing of this sort happened. “

A man, who was standing in the vicinity, then informed that the source of the disinformation was a Muslim woman by the name of Mezbin. “There was a flag outside her house. We thought it was a Pakistani flag, but she told us it was an Islamic one. Nothing happened after that,” he pointed out.

“I was standing outside my house when I was hit on the head by a brick. I was about to bring my children home. When I sought help from the police, they abandoned me and fled from the area. Till now, I have not received treatment for my injury,” another man said, while pointing out his injury.

Earlier, media reports claimed that the unrest in Mominpore was caused due the tearing of a religious flag. ANI Journalist Syeda Shabana said, “On October 9, there was a clash between two communities after a religious flag was torn up by miscreants during Eid Milad-Ul-Nabi. Following the clash, a group of people reached Ekbalpore Police Station yesterday demanding the arrest of the accused in the incident.”

Kolkata # On October 9, there was a clash between two communities after a religious flag was torn up by miscreants during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi. Following the clash, a group of people reached Ekbalpore PS yesterday demanding the arrest of the accused in the incident. pic.twitter.com/JeIZJ1k1KB — Syeda Shabana (@ShabanaANI2) October 10, 2022

Opindia had earlier reported how Islamists vandalised bikes and shops belonging to Hindus at Maila Depot in Mominpore. According to West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar, the Hindu community has been forced to flee after their houses came under attack in Mayurbhanj in Kolkata port area.

BJP leader Pritam Sur, also shared scary visuals where miscreants were seen unleashing mayhem on the streets. He tweeted, “Bombs and bricks are being hurled at us. Even the police is forced to flee. The situation is so grim that the face of democracy is blackened on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja.”

Under the allegation that an Islamic flag was desecrated, the accused also ambushed the Ekbalpur police station and forced the cops to flee. They were also seen waving Islamic flags.

According to Twitter user Syed Ishtiyaque Alam, Mominpore anti-Hindu violence was the handiwork of Ghulam Asraf (Phoenix group owner), Rehan Khan (son-in-law of a TMC councillor), and Shahbaz Alam (a close aide of TMC leader Firhad Hakim).

I have written to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon’ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand pic.twitter.com/yr3lB1MaJB — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 9, 2022

To protect the Hindu community, which has been attacked by Islamists, Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and sought urgent deployment of central forces.