On Thursday, March 30, Maharashtra police arrested an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member identified as Naaz Golandaz. According to TOI, she was accused of inducing a minor girl to run away from her home in Bihar by befriending her on social media. After the minor reached Mumbra, the accused kept the victim in her house where she allegedly converted her to Islam. Thereafter, she changed her name and attempted to marry her off to her relative.

Exclusive: #Bihar police arrested a woman, Naaz Golandaz of #AIMIM for inducing a minor girl from Bihar to travel to #Mumbra and ‘converted’ her to #Islam. They had met on a social networking platform @TOIMumbai @timesofindia #news pic.twitter.com/h7HhgTdjFM — Nishikant Karlikar (@NishikantkTOI) March 31, 2023

According to authorities, the minor lives in the jurisdiction of the Barhara police station in the Bhojpur district with her father, who owns a grocery shop. On March 17, she told her father she was going out to meet her friends near a temple, but she did not return home. She arrived in Mumbra about ten days ago, where the accused allegedly converted her to Islam, changed her name, and kept her in her home, according to authorities.

After the girl did not return home, her parents approached the Bihar police. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, the Bihar police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), launched a probe into the matter. They approached Thane city police and sought their assistance. Thane police senior inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar formed a team led by API Ajay Kumbhar, who along with the Bihar police tracked the victim down to Naaz’s home in Shibli Nagar in Mumbra, Maharashtra.

Police said that Naaz Golandaz has been booked under IPC Section 366-A, pertaining to “procuration” of a minor girl (to force her or seduce her into illicit intercourse with another person). The section carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. The accused has been handed over to Bihar police, the official added.

“The girl was active on social networking sites; she met Golandaz through a group. The girl was curious to know more about Islam. Golandaz asked her to come to Mumbra for a better understanding of the religion along with cash,” said a police officer.

Sources added that the minor girl was in contact with Golandaz for a couple of weeks.

When police caught her, she claimed to be a major. At first, she refused to go back, but then the police counselled her and convinced her to return to her parents. “Golandaz had planned to marry her off to one of her close relatives. The Bihar police is conducting a detailed probe,” said a police officer.