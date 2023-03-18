On 17th March 2023, photos of Uddhav Thackeray appeared in which he is seen with the absconding bookie Anil Jaisinghani. Anil Jaisinghani’s daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was recently in the news for her attempt to cheat deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis.

In the photos that surfaced, Uddhav Thackeray is seen welcoming Anil Jaisinghani, who allegedly joined Shiv Sena in 2014.

Aniksha Jaisinghani’s father Anil Jaisinghani’s photo with Uddhav Thackeray is now going viral on social media. Anil Jaisinghani allegedly joined Shiv Sena in 2014, in presence of Uddhav Thackeray who was the party chief at that time. The photographs of this party-joining event have now surfaced. Anil Jaisinghani is an Ulhasnagar-based bookie who is wanted in various cases registered against him and is on the run since 2016.

Sanjay Raut’s remarks

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut talked to the media after these photos surfaced. He said, “If the BJP is doing politics of photos, it will also come out that with whom the chief minister, the deputy chief minister, and their families have photos. So it’s better not to talk about it. We don’t go after anyone’s family. We have never done politics that will hurt their families. But this bitterness was brought about by Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and by Amit Shah-Narendra Modi at the Centre.”

Sanjay Raut added, “Even today Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law is in jail. Fadnavis should answer this. Me, Anil Deshmukh, and Nawab Malik – all of us went to jail. But what’s the reason? The allegations against us are true and the allegations against you are false? We have enough evidence that your family will go to jail. But we won’t go after your family. However, don’t make us open our mouths. Otherwise, there will be political explosions in Maharashtra.”

What is the Aniksha Jaisinghani row?

Anil Jaisinghani’s daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani allegedly established a trustworthy friendship with Amruta Fadnavis and later asked Amruta Fadnavis to help her accomplish the acquittal of her father through Devendra Fadnavis – the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Aniksha Jaisinghani offered bribes to Amruta Fadnavis for this and later started blackmailing her.

Amruta Fadnavis filed an FIR against Aniksha Jaisinghani who blackmailed her and threatened to share her photographs. Aniksha Jaisinghani is allegedly a designer by profession. She also offered to provide Amruta with information on some bookies who can help her earn money.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a clarification in this regard in the state’s legislative assembly on 16th March 2023, after the NCP leader Ajit Pawar asked for one. In his statement, Devendra Fadnavis shared the details of the bribe offered by the designer, the FIR filed by Amruta Fadnavis, action taken by the police on this FIR, and findings in the case so far.

He claimed that during the investigation, it was found that the accused designer was offering a bribe to Amruta Fadnavis for the acquittal of her father Anil Jaisinghani who is charged with many cases including betting, threatening, cheating, etc., and is on the run for the past few years and that the accused designer Anishka was simultaneously recording videos of her various meetings with Amruta Fadnavis to use the videos to blackmail if her attempt to bribe fails.

Devendra Fadnavis also claimed that according to the police investigations, the accused Anishka was doing all this exercise as guided by some politicians. He said that Aniksha Jaisinghani shared photos of her father with many prominent politicians from various political parties and tried to Devendra Fadnavis said that the accused also offered Amruta Fadnavis that she will expose the leaders from other parties if her father is freed from charges.

Aniksha Jaisinghani and her brother Akshan Jaisinghani both are arrested by police. Akshan Jaisinghani complained of chest pain when police reached their residence. He was therefore admitted to the hospital.

Cases against Anil Jaisinghani

Anil Jaisinghani is an infamous bookie who used to take bets worth many crores during IPL matches. He is an Ulhasnagar inhabitant who is infamous for luring police officers with large bribes, videotaping the cash handover, and then blackmailing the policemen. One of his victims was a deputy police commissioner, who subsequently resigned in despair.

Jaisinghani is said to have connections to betting syndicates in Dubai, Karachi, and Delhi. He used to inform the police about other bookies and arrange for their raids as part of his drive to become the top bookie. Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, said the same thing about Jaisinghani’s daughter.