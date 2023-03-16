On Thursday, 16th March 2023, a heated debate took place on Twitter between Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. The fight became so fierce that both of them commented on each other’s ‘aukat’, that is, status.

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, recently filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging she was threatened and offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore by an acquaintance named Anishka, a designer. Posting a photograph of news published by The Indian Express in this regard, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote a series of tweets.

Priyanka Chaturvedi remarked in her tweet, “A criminal’s daughter gains access to de facto CM’s house and is friends with his wife for over 5 years (as per DCM statement in assembly). Gives his wife jewelry, and clothes to wear (for promotion). Roams around with her in her car. The designer friend also tells her how they can make money by reporting bookies, raiding them& settling the same to earn money. Despite that their friendship continues. Now there are allegations of videos & blackmail. What is happening in Maharashtra Mr. Narendra Modi?”

Priyanka Chaturvedi added, “Now on the floor of the house DCM says this is a political conspiracy! Who is the police reporting to in the state? – Home Minister Who is the Home Minister? Shri. Devendra Fadnavis. Who is the party that has complained? Amrita Fadnavis. Shouldn’t an independent investigation be undertaken in this case? This statement of the Home Minister claiming the videos are manipulated in his own family’s issue is incorrect&unethical. If this was an opposition leader the same DCM would have been screaming corruption, wrongdoing, media outraging, ED jumping, CBI entering, SIT constituting!”

Amruta Fadnavis replied to Priyanka Chaturvedi with a tweet. She wrote, “Madam Chatur (meaning smart) earlier you falsely claimed that I brought benefits to Axis Bank & now you are challenging my honesty? Of course-after gaining ur confidence, if someone had approached you to close cases by offering money-you would have helped such a person through your master-that’s your aukat (meaning status).”

Taking the fight ahead on Twitter, Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “Thankfully my aukaat isn’t taking designer clothes for a promotion that leads to messy situations later, Ms. Fad-noise. I don’t know why the demand for an independent investigation has rattled you so much& honestly you should have reported her the day she gave you money-making tips!”

Amruta Fadnavis wrote in a response to this tweet, “I know ur aukat is about switching masters & pulling down honest & independent women. Why do u need to ask Miss Chatur pokey nose for an independent investigation-I’m myself demanding for it. Let the truth reg deceit come out to light along with real faces behind this treachery.”

It is notable that Amruta Fadnavis filed an FIR alleging she was threatened and offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore by an acquaintance. The acquaintance named Aniksha is allegedly a designer by profession. The designer allegedly offered to provide Amruta with information on some bookies who can help her earn money, police said. “A case was registered against a woman designer, Aniksha, and her father after they allegedly tried to bribe Rs 1 crore and threaten Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis,” Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a clarification in this regard in the state’s legislative assembly after the NCP leader Ajit Pawar asked for one. In his statement, Devendra Fadnavis shared the details of the bribe offered by the designer, the FIR filed by Amruta Fadnavis, action taken by the police on this FIR, and findings in the case so far.

He claimed that during the investigation, it was found that the accused designer was offering a bribe to Amruta Fadnavis for the acquittal of her father Anil Jaisinghani who is booked in certain cases and is on the run for the past few years and that the accused designer Anishka was simultaneously recording videos of her various meetings with Amruta Fadnavis to use the videos to blackmail if her attempt to bribe fails.

Devendra Fadnavis also claimed that according to the police investigations, the accused Anishka was doing all this exercise as guided by some politicians. Devendra Fadnavis said that the accused also offered Amruta Fadnavis that she will expose the leaders from other parties if her father is freed from charges. Meanwhile, Akshan Jaisinghani – the brother of the accused designer Aniksha is arrested by the Mumbai police in this case.