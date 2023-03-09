Thursday, March 9, 2023
Threatened by ex-girlfriend, man uses Bengaluru traffic to run away from his newlywed bride

After waiting for him to return for two weeks, the wife filed a complaint with the police.

OpIndia Staff
Bengaluru Traffic
Representational Image: The Hindu
On March 5, a woman filed a complaint against her husband, who allegedly fled a day after their marriage. As per reports, the couple got married on February 16. The couple was stuck in a traffic jam the next day of the wedding after visiting a Church. The man, who was sitting in the front seat, ran away while the car was stuck in the jam. The 22-year-old wife ran after him but failed to catch up. The incident took place in the Mahadevapura area.

After waiting for him to return for two weeks, the wife filed a complaint with the police. Reports suggest that the man was being blackmailed by his ex-girlfriend, who threatened to leak photographs and videos of their intimate moments online. In her complaint, the woman said, “His lover threatened to upload pictures of their private moments on social media. Fearing this exposure, he fled.”

Reports suggest that the man informed his would-be bride about the blackmail before the marriage. She assured him that she and her family would stand by him. Once his mother came to know about the affair, he promised her to leave the ex-girlfriend, a mother of two. They met in Goa, where the man assisted his father in running a manpower agency. The ex-girlfriend was the daughter of one of the drivers in the company and worked as a clerk.

Speaking to the Times of India, the complainant said, “Fearing this (blackmail), he ran away. He was also showing suicidal tendencies. Hope he is safe and will return soon.”

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and trying to trace the runaway groom.

