In the latest development to the Umesh Pal murder case, new CCTV footage has emerged, wherein gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed is seen chasing Umesh Pal on the street with a pistol in his hand.

#UmeshPalMurderCase



A new CCTV footage has been accessed exclusively by TIMES NOW that shows #UmeshPal running towards his residence- WATCH.



It can be seen that Umesh Pal is being chased by some goons: @DSKTweeets takes us through the CCTV visuals.



Ashutosh shares more details pic.twitter.com/rySbmouMHB — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 16, 2023

In the latest 24 seconds video, which was captured moments before Umesh Pal was murdered, the latter can be seen running towards his house in order to save his life. Then, a scuffle breaks out between the assailants and Umesh Pal.

Asad is seen attempting to shoot Umesh Pal in the head, while both are engaged in a physical scuffle inside a narrow lane. Pal tries to escape the clutches of Asad and his aides. At this point, a woman can be seen running towards Umesh Pal to rescue him, but when she hears multiple rounds of fire being shot, she flees the scene.

The assailant, Asad, is seen tucking a pistol to his waist, while gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s aide, Guddu Muslim, hurls a bomb at gunner Raghvendra Singh.

Umesh Pal and his two police security guards Raghvendra Singh and Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj on February 24.

Reportedly, the person seen with a pistol in his hand is Asad Ahmed, the son of mafia-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmed, identified as the master conspirator of the murder of Umesh Pal. The Prayagraj police are taking forward the investigation on the basis of this new video.

Atiq Ahmed is currently locked in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad for orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of a real estate businessman, Mohit Jaiswal, from the Deoria jail. Atiq is also the prime accused in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Notably, Umesh Pal was the prime witness in this case.

Atiq Ahmed used FaceTime on his iPhone to plan the murder of Umesh Pal from jail

The Police earlier revealed that Atiq Ahmed along with his brother Ashraf, who is in Bareilly jail in UP, planned Umesh Pal’s murder from within the jail and also made all the preparations to save his son Asad Ahmed from the case and showcase his presence in Lucknow.

According to reports, Ashraf’s brother-in-law Saddam used to go to Bareilly’s jail to meet Ashraf and make him talk to Atiq. STF was keeping an eye on Saddam’s activities and was continuously listening to the conversation between Atiq and Ashraf. After this, the duo started using the FaceTime app. According to the reports, Atiq had also communicated with the murderers of Umesh Pal.

As per reports, most of the time the two conversed about land deals and litigation. Ashraf was angry at Umesh Pal’s increasing interference in some matters and was asking Atiq to ‘settle the account’. At the same time, Atiq talked about solving the matter through mediators.

Also, the gangster had made all the arrangements to execute the murder of Umesh Pal and save his son Asad. According to police sources, the location of Mohammad Asad’s mobile was in Lucknow at the time of the incident. Not only this but money was also withdrawn from Asad’s ATM in Lucknow during the incident.

The police examined the CCTV footage of the murder and identified Asad in the video. However, as per the Police, Asad deliberately left his phone and ATM card in Lucknow to deviate from the evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, following the expose, six Bareilly Central Jail personnel, including the jailor and deputy jailor, were suspended for facilitating illegal meetings of visitors with gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf in the prison, officials said. Those suspended included jailor Rajiv Kumar Mishra, his deputy Durgesh Pratap Singh, head jail warder Brijveer Singh, and jail warders Manoj Gaur, Danish Mehndi and Dalpat Singh.

Atiq and Ashraf were recently booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal based on the complaint launched by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal. Besides, the police also booked Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam, and nine others.

The accused have been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Uttar Pradesh Police even announced a Rs 25,000 cash reward for information leading to Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen’s arrest.