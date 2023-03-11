In an update to the Umesh Pal murder case, it has been revealed that Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were in touch with each other through iPhone’s FaceTime application. The Police also revealed that the gangster planned the murder from within the jail and also made all the preparations to save his son Asad Ahmed from the case and showcase his presence in Lucknow.

Atiq Ahmed is lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat while his brother Ashraf is in Bareilly jail in UP. According to reports, Ashraf’s brother-in-law Saddam used to go to Bareilly’s jail to meet Ashraf and make him talk to Atiq. STF was keeping an eye on Saddam’s activities and was continuously listening to the conversation between Atiq and Ashraf. After this, the duo started using the FaceTime app. According to the reports, Atiq had also communicated with the murderers of Umesh Pal.

As per reports, most of the time the two conversed about land deals and litigation. Ashraf was angry at Umesh Pal’s increasing interference in some matters and was asking Atiq to ‘settle the account’. At the same time, Atiq talked about solving the matter through mediators.

Also, the gangster had made all the arrangements to execute the murder of Umesh Pal and save his son Asad. According to police sources, the location of Mohammad Asad’s mobile was in Lucknow at the time of the incident. Not only this but money was also withdrawn from Asad’s ATM in Lucknow during the incident.

The police have examined the CCTV footage of the murder and have identified Asad in the video. However, as per the Police Asad deliberately left his phone and ATM card in Lucknow to deviate from the evidence in the case.

Umesh Pal, a key eyewitness in the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on February 24. Umesh Pal was taken to a hospital immediately, but he passed away while receiving treatment. After reviewing the CCTV video from the crime scene, the Prayagraj Police have identified the criminals. According to authorities, a list of suspects and other information has been compiled for further necessary action.

Further based on the complaint launched by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, police booked Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam, and nine others. It is notable that Atiq and Ashraf are the prime accused in in the Raju Pal murder case.

The accused have been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.