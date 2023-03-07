Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Pakistan: Islamists attack Hindu students for celebrating Holi at Punjab University, at least 15 injured

As per reports, around 30 students gathered to celebrate Holi. After the attack, when the victims protested against the attack outside Vice Chancellor's office, the university guards thrashed them.

Pakistan
Hindu students got attacked in Pakistan for celebrating Holi (Image: SS from viral videos)
On March 6, at least 15 Hindu students were injured after Islamists of Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) attacked them for celebrating Holi inside Punjab University, Lahore. IJT is a radical Islamic student organisation.

As per reports, around 30 students gathered to celebrate Holi. After the attack, when the victims protested against the attack outside Vice Chancellor’s office, the university guards thrashed them.

Kashif Brohi, a University student who witnessed the attack, said in a statement, “As students gathered on the lawns of the law college, the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists forcibly stopped them from celebrating Holi, which led to a clash resulting in injuries to 15 Hindu students.” Reportedly, the University administration had granted permission to the Hindu students to celebrate Holi. In a video, guards were seen distributing batons among them.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. Sindh Council, the organisation that had joined Hindu students to celebrate Holi, condemned the attack. Sindh Council general secretary Kashif Brohi was quoted by Dawn saying that the administration gave permission for the celebrations. He added the students who had posted invitations to the event on social media were also harassed by the IJT members.

One of the students who got injured, Khet Kumar, said in a statement that the university guards thrashed them when they protested against the attack outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor. He said, “We have filed an application with the police against the IJT and the security guards involved in thrashing and torturing us, but FIR has not been registered as yet.”

On the other hand, IJT denied the allegations and claimed none of the organisation’s members was involved in the attack. IJT spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid said, “None of the students involved in a brawl with the Hindu students belongs to the IJT.”

University spokesperson Khurram Shahzad denied that the students took permission to celebrate Holi at the law college lawns. He said, “There would not have been any problem had the celebrations been observed indoors.” The university administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

