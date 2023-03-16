On Wednesday, March 15, Asle Toje, Deputy leader of the Nobel Prize Committee said that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. Calling PM Modi the “most reliable face of peace in the world,” Toje hailed his governance and added that India is becoming a rich and powerful country because of PM Modi’s policies.

PM Narendra Modi, biggest contender for Noble Peace Prize: Asle Toje pic.twitter.com/ICBUk6rn2k — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) March 16, 2023

Asle Toje, who called India a peace legacy, believes the country is destined to become a superpower of this century. “It is interesting to see that from a growing country, India is becoming one of the primary economies of this world. India is taken more seriously now. When India speaks it tends to be with a more friendly voice, without threats” said Toje.

Furthermore, lauding India’s effort under the leadership of Modi to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, he stated that PM Modi is the most trusted leader who can stop wars among warring countries and establish peace.

Calling himself a “big fan” of PM Modi, Toje added that every leader in the world should work for peace, and a powerful leader like Narendra Modi has a far greater ability to do so.

Toje added that the world needs leaders like PM Modi who just doesn’t think about his country but the entire humanity.

PM Modi is a leader who not only takes care of uplifting India and its economy but also contributes and participates in matters around the globe, said Toje

Asle is the deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel committee that decides the Nobel Peace Prize winner.