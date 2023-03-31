This year’s Ram Navami celebration has come under the attack of Islamist mobs in several places across the country. Such an incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow district, where a Ram Navami procession came under a vicious attack from a Muslim mob, including several women and minor children. They pelted stones and physically assaulted the devotees participating in the Sobha Yatra. The incident reportedly happened at around 1.30 pm on Thursday, March 30, when the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra was passing past the Shahi Masjid in the Madiyav village falling under the Jankipuram police station jurisdiction in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, an altercation erupted between two factions as the Sobha Yatra passed by the mosque, which escalated into a full-fledged fight. Several Muslim women climbed atop houses and pelted stones at the devotees, while minor children accompanied by adults attacked the Hindus from below. The vehicle which was supposed to be used for the Sobha Yatra was also vandalised.

OpIndia spoke to BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the coordinator of the Sobha Yatra. Kuldeep Singh stated that he had obtained permission from the authorities for this yatra, yet it came under a vicious attack. He went on to say that at the time of the incident, the yatra had not even begun fully, and only about 50 people had assembled at that time and were making final preparations.

According to Kuldeep Singh, the attack was completely unprovoked and one-sided. He said that none of the people who gathered to participate in the Shobha Yatra argued with anyone nor was there any sort of dispute that occurred. Kuldeep Singh alleged that as soon as the procession passed past the Shahi Mosque, Muslim women began pelting stones from the rooftops while minor boys attacked from below. The number of male adult assailants is estimated to be around 20.

Before the participants could even realise what was going on, the accused smashed the vehicle being used for the Sobha Yatra. Not only this but those participating were chased and beaten, said the BJP leader.

According to reports, one of Kuldeep Singh’s aides who was in charge of the arrangements was severely injured in the ensuing brawl. Kuldeep Singh also posted photographs of the damaged vehicle on his Twitter handle following the incident.

Police only force us

Alleging police bias towards the perpetrators, Kuldeep Singh went on to say that the police apprehended seven persons, including minor children, from the Hindu side and just two from the Muslim side who actually perpetuated the violence.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the police action in the case, Singh said that the police are refusing to release the Hindus, who are actually the victims, despite repeated appeals. He urged the police to take action against the perpetrators and release the victims immediately.

Meanwhile, Brijesh Tripathi, the in-charge of the Jankipuram police station, stated that the police have not recieved any formal complaint from either sides, as a result, no further action has been taken. He stated that all the Hindus who were detained have been released following interrogation.

Similar situation erupted last year

Kuldeep Singh recalled how a similar situation arose during Ram Navami last year, with Muslims assaulting Hindu devotees. The perpetrators then fired gunshots at the devotees, yet the police filed a FIR against unknown people despite knowing who the culprits were. He accused Samajwadi Party councillor Chand of fostering anti-social elements in the neighborhood.

Qasim Abidi, DCP, North Zone, Lucknow Police, said that an argument broke out between two groups after Hindus played music on a DJ while passing past a mosque, which was objected to by another group. The DCP further said that people belonging to both groups were detained and there was no disruption of peace in the area.

थाना जानकीपुरम क्षेत्र में 2 पक्षों में कुछ विवाद हो गया था। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। सुमित नामक व्यक्ति गांव के कुछ लोगों के साथ डीजे पर गाना बजा रहा था और उनका काफिला जब शाही मस्जिद से निकला तो वहां कुछ लोगों ने आपत्ति की। इनके बीच आपस में कहासुनी हुई। दोनों पक्षों को थाने लाया… pic.twitter.com/Yq4Oks4zqX — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 30, 2023

As the police refused to release the detained Hindus, BJP leaders Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Kiran Singh Rathore staged a sit-in at the police station. Kiran Singh, meanwhile, went live on Facebook from outside the police station, In the video, protestors could be heard shouting slogans against the police accusing them of negligence and apathy towards the Hindus.

Brijesh Tripathi, the station’s in-charge, attempted to persuade the crowd. But, the masses were not ready to accept. The Hindus were later released, following which, the protesters dispersed.

In another video shot from outside the police station, members of the Hindu organisation cane be seen arguing with the police. “Hindus are are ones who are killed,” a man in saffron clothes is heard telling the cops, as he demands action against the perpetrators.