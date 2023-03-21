Fact-check: Is Sana Khan, who left Bollywood for Islam, pregnant without having sex as per viral claims?

Former actress Sana Khan, who acted alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in films like Jai Ho before leaving showbiz for Islam, is pregnant. She announced the same on social media platform Instagram earlier this week.

In October 2020, Khan had abruptly left showbiz for Islam and married a Muslim cleric Anas Saiyed.

However, soon after the announcement of her pregnancy, social media was flooded with an image, purportedly from Dainik Jagran, wherein it was claimed that Sana Khan was pregnant with her first child despite not having sex and how it was only the effect of prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah that helped her get pregnant.

Viral image

The viral image had the caption: Sana Khan is pregnant, will be a mother soon. Since two years her husband was praying at Ajmer. She’s pregnant with only prayers and not having shared bed with her husband.

OpIndia decided to fact-check the above claims. On Dainik Jagran’s Instagram page, they had reported Sana Khan’s pregnancy news.

Jagran post

The actual post on Dainik Jagran’s Instagram page did not have the same caption as the viral image. Jagran news update only mentioned that Sana is pregnant and how she revealed it in an interview.

So while Sana Khan is pregnant, it is not just because of ‘duas’ at Ajmer by her husband. The viral image is fake.